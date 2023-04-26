Maruti Suzuki to nearly double capacity after profit beats estimates

Maruti Suzuki reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as car sales recovered and supply chain disruptions eased. It also got in-principle board approval to add capacity of up to a million vehicles annually.

Net income rose 42% to 26.2bn rupees (roughly R5,912,274,300) in the three months ended March 31, compared with the year-ago period, the unit of Japan’s Suzuki said Wednesday. India’s largest car maker exceeded the average analyst estimate of 25.65 billion rupees (roughly R5,772,854,769), according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Maruti, which says its current capacity of 1.3-million units is fully utilised, is looking to nearly double its manufacturing. The capacity addition will be funded by internal accruals, the company said in an exchange filing.

Revenue came in at 320.5bn rupees (roughly R72,064,027,451), missing estimates. Total costs climbed 18% to 295.4bn rupees (roughly R66,420,323,585), according to the filing, while raw material expenses fell 8% compared with a year earlier. Maruti also announced a record dividend of 90 rupees (roughly R20,23) per share. Its shares closed 0.5% higher after the earnings release on Wednesday.

“The company was able to better its operating profit on account of higher sales volume, improved realisation from the market and favourable forex movement,” it said in a filing to exchanges.

Maruti’s capital expenditure for the year to March 2024 is expected to be about 80bn rupees (roughly R17,986,428,704), chair RC Bhargava told reporters in a post-earnings call. He added that the demand in the small cars segment remained flat while it was much stronger in the SUV segment.

Shigetoshi Torii resigned as the joint MD after Suzuki Motor withdrew nomination, the Indian car maker said.

Surging demand

Maruti’s strong earnings as well as plans to boost capacity reflect a surge in consumer demand as passenger vehicle sales in India topped pre-pandemic levels in the year through March. Vehicle prices have moderated, with car makers efficiently managing supply chains amid an improvement in the availability of electronics parts.

The car maker is expanding its line-up of sports utility vehicles to regain market share relinquished to Hyundai, which tapped the aspirational consumer demand for bigger cars and now dominates the segment. Maruti’s shift in strategy comes as its bread and butter — low-cost, entry-level cars — has taken a hit. It is also moving into cleaner transport with its first electric SUV set to debut in 2025.

The shortage of electronic components had some affect on production in the year through March, the company said this month. It added that some risk lingers on this front as “the supply situation of electronic components continues to be unpredictable”.

Bhargava said Wednesday he expects the semiconductor chip supply issues to ease off in the next three quarters.

Maruti sold 514,927 vehicles during the quarter, a gain of 5.3% compared with a year ago, according to the filing.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com