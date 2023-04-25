Tesla drops Model Y starting price below the average US vehicle

Tesla is now charging less for the cheapest version of the Model Y SUV than what the typical new vehicle sells for in the US, a threshold Elon Musk crossed in blazing fashion.

At $46,990 (R861,141), the base Model Y now costs $759 (R13,909) less than the average amount paid for a car or truck in the US. The differential between these figures has changed by more than $20,000 (R366,521) since the middle of last year.

No carmaker has made such a dramatic a reduction to a high-volume vehicle in the modern age of the automobile. The Model Y was the best-selling EV in the US last year, and one of the top SUVs of any type.

While Musk has denied that Tesla is starting a price war, his peers see it differently. Ford CEO Jim Farley, whose Mustang Mach-E SUV lost considerable share to the Model Y last quarter — despite some discounting — said last week that price battles are “breaking out everywhere.”