Commercial vehicle maker Daimler Truck on Thursday launched Rizon, a medium-duty electric truck brand for the US, aiming to take on the likes of Isuzu and Toyota's truck and bus unit Hino Motors.
Rizon will offer class 4 and 5 trucks with lithium iron phosphate battery technology and start production in the third quarter of 2023, Andreas Deuschle, the global head of Rizon, said.
Distribution will start in the fourth quarter through an exclusive agreement with Velocity Vehicle Group, the company said.
Daimler launches new medium-duty electric truck brand in the US
Image: Supplied
