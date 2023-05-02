news

These were South Africa’s top selling car brands in April

02 May 2023 - 16:08 By Denis Droppa
Toyota led new car sales again in April.
Domestic new vehicle sales remained steady last month, and at 37,107 units reflected a decline of 88 vehicle units (0.2%) from the 37,195 vehicles sold in April last year.

At 24,174 units the passenger car market declined by 1,561 cars for a loss of 6.1% compared to April 2022 but bakkies and minibuses had a strong month, gaining 1,049 units (11%) to 10,611 units, according to industry body Naamsa.

Medium truck sales of 563 units were up 20.3% and heavy trucks at 1,759 were 23% higher compared to the previous month last year.

Year-to-date total new vehicle sales are up 2,291 units (1.3%) over the same period last year. Naamsa expects the domestic vehicle market to remain reserved for the greater part of 2023 due to ongoing subdued economic conditions.

The International Monetary Fund announced that South Africa’s real GDP growth is expected to decelerate sharply to 0.1% for 2023, citing load-shedding, among other related supply shocks. 

Toyota maintained its position as South Africa's most popular brand in April, selling 9,423 units, with Volkswagen second (4,644) and Suzuki (3,620).

TOP 20 SELLING BRANDS IN APRIL 2023

  1. Toyota - 9,423
  2. Volkswagen - 4,644
  3. Suzuki - 3,620
  4. Ford - 2,804
  5. Hyundai - 2,371
  6. Nissan - 1,681
  7. Kia - 1,546
  8. Isuzu - 1,433
  9. Haval - 1,367
  10. Renault - 1,367
  11. Chery - 1,179
  12. BMW - 966
  13. Mahindra - 809
  14. Mercedes-Benz - 556
  15. Daimler Truck - 396
  16. Mazda - 312
  17. Stellantis - 302
  18. FAW - 286
  19. Jaguar Land Rover - 282
  20. Mitsubishi - 263

