news

Ford revenue rises 20% on strong demand for SUVs and pickups

03 May 2023 - 08:10 By Reuters
Ford's profit in the first quarter was $1.8 bn, or 44c per share, compared to a loss of $3.1 bn , or 78c per share, a year ago. File photo.
Ford's profit in the first quarter was $1.8 bn, or 44c per share, compared to a loss of $3.1 bn , or 78c per share, a year ago. File photo.
Image: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Ford on Tuesday posted a 20% jump in first quarter revenue as easing supply chain disruptions allowed it to better meet strong demand for its pickup trucks and SUVs.

Carmakers have been able to scale up production and get them to dealers on time after being pinned down by semiconductor and other parts shortages in 2022.

Demand for SUVs and pickup trucks have been on the rise over the past few years as manufacturers add creature comforts to make them attractive to buyers.

The appetite for new vehicles has also been propelled by attractive financing terms on offer to buyers, which has incentivised their purchases over used cars in some cases.

Ford's profit in the first quarter was $1.8bn (R33.2bn), or 44c per share, compared to a loss of $3.1bn (R57.2bn), or 78c per share, a year ago.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company reported revenue of $41.5bn (R765.8bn)  for the quarter through March, compared with revenue of $34.5bn (R636.6bn) a year ago.

Sun finally sets on the Rolls-Royce Dawn

The Rolls-Royce Dawn is no more, as the final example of this ultra-luxurious two-door convertible has left the firm's Goodwood factory after a ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

These were South Africa’s top selling car brands in April

Domestic new vehicle sales remained steady last month, and at 37,107 units reflected a decline of 88 vehicle units (0.2%) from the 37,195 vehicles ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

German air taxi firm Lilium plans to get airborne by raising $250m

Germany's Lilium said on Tuesday it would raise up to $250m (about R4.6bn), including from its largest shareholder Tencent Holdings, to fund the ...
Motoring
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Petrol price up in May but diesel down, says AA news
  2. Diesel to drop but petrol to rise at midnight news
  3. These are the 10 most popular used SUVs in South Africa right now Features
  4. These were South Africa’s top selling car brands in April news
  5. GWM readying fresh new models for South Africa New Models

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York