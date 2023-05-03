Ford on Tuesday posted a 20% jump in first quarter revenue as easing supply chain disruptions allowed it to better meet strong demand for its pickup trucks and SUVs.
Carmakers have been able to scale up production and get them to dealers on time after being pinned down by semiconductor and other parts shortages in 2022.
Demand for SUVs and pickup trucks have been on the rise over the past few years as manufacturers add creature comforts to make them attractive to buyers.
The appetite for new vehicles has also been propelled by attractive financing terms on offer to buyers, which has incentivised their purchases over used cars in some cases.
Ford's profit in the first quarter was $1.8bn (R33.2bn), or 44c per share, compared to a loss of $3.1bn (R57.2bn), or 78c per share, a year ago.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based company reported revenue of $41.5bn (R765.8bn) for the quarter through March, compared with revenue of $34.5bn (R636.6bn) a year ago.
Ford revenue rises 20% on strong demand for SUVs and pickups
Image: Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Ford on Tuesday posted a 20% jump in first quarter revenue as easing supply chain disruptions allowed it to better meet strong demand for its pickup trucks and SUVs.
Carmakers have been able to scale up production and get them to dealers on time after being pinned down by semiconductor and other parts shortages in 2022.
Demand for SUVs and pickup trucks have been on the rise over the past few years as manufacturers add creature comforts to make them attractive to buyers.
The appetite for new vehicles has also been propelled by attractive financing terms on offer to buyers, which has incentivised their purchases over used cars in some cases.
Ford's profit in the first quarter was $1.8bn (R33.2bn), or 44c per share, compared to a loss of $3.1bn (R57.2bn), or 78c per share, a year ago.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based company reported revenue of $41.5bn (R765.8bn) for the quarter through March, compared with revenue of $34.5bn (R636.6bn) a year ago.
Sun finally sets on the Rolls-Royce Dawn
These were South Africa’s top selling car brands in April
German air taxi firm Lilium plans to get airborne by raising $250m
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos