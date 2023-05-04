news

Police in Europe want Michelin's puncture-proof tyres

Michelin’s Uptis airless tyres can't be shot out by criminals, say police

04 May 2023 - 08:41 By Motor News Reporter
Michelin's airless tyres could make punctures and blowouts a thing of the past. Picture: SUPPLIED
Michelin's airless tyres could make punctures and blowouts a thing of the past. Picture: SUPPLIED

Back in 2005, Michelin unveiled a puncture-proof airless concept tyre called the Tweel. It later introduced a production version called the Uptis (Unique Puncture-Proof Tire System) which, instead of being filled with compressed air like regular tyres, is connected to the rim via strong, but flexible spokes, which fulfil the shock-absorbing role.

In 2018, Michelin launched an airless tyre for side-by-side or utility task vehicles (UTVs), and showed a version for lawnmowers and skid-steer loaders. The company says it has now successfully tested the Uptis up to speeds of 209km/h, with law enforcement in mind. 

These airless tyres aren’t ready for production cars, but the company says some European police have visited Michelin and said they want the wheels. “When we have to rush after the bad guys, usually they put a bullet in our tyres before they go. So, we need it,” said Bruno de Feraudy, Michelin senior vice-president, quoting the police.

.

The airless tyres will also be virtually maintenance free and won’t have irregular wear from over- or underinflation, and they’re also said to have a significantly longer lifespan than pressurised tyres.

General Motors was scheduled to begin real-world testing of the Uptis prototype tyres on a fleet of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles in Michigan, US. The goal was to begin offering the Uptis on passenger cars in 2024.

Menegaux also confirms that Michelin has been in talks with Tesla about testing the Uptis tyres, but there’s no final decision. He also adds that airless tyres will always be limited to specific applications, and won’t replace conventional tyres.

Other tyre manufacturers, including Goodyear, Bridgestone and Hankook, have all shown prototypes of an airless tyre.

Five top motoring innovations of 2020

From solar-powered cars to "see-through" bonnets, these clever ideas turned science fiction into reality
Motoring
2 years ago

Recycled rubber, dandelions, PET bottles among future Continental tyre mix

Various materials go into them, but car tyres are mostly made of rubber and by 2050 latest, all should be made of sustainable materials, says ...
Motoring
2 months ago

Now for the latest car accessory: heated seat belts

It isn't just a hot new item in the car catalogue; it can also improve an electric car's range.
Motoring
3 months ago
