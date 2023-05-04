news

Negative outlook

UK car industry body cuts 2023 sales outlook for battery electric vehicles

Inflationary pressures and lack of charging points forecasts battery electric vehicles' (BEVs) market share to 18.4% from a previous estimate of 19.7%

04 May 2023 - 14:26 By Reuters
Charge point scarcity puts the brakes on UK battery electric vehicle growth prospects.
Charge point scarcity puts the brakes on UK battery electric vehicle growth prospects.
Image: REUTERS

Sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in 2023 are expected to take a hit in the UK from inflationary pressures and lack of charging points, though the overall outlook for British new car registrations has improved, an industry body said on Thursday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) downgraded its forecast for BEVs market share to 18.4% of sales for the year, from a previous estimate of 19.7%.

While SMMT's outlook for BEVs softened, the sector recorded strong performance in April, with year-on-year deliveries of BEVs surging by more than half to 20,522 vehicles and market share jumping from 10.8% to 15.4%.

“The broader economic conditions and charge point anxiety are beginning to cast a cloud over the market’s eagerness to adopt zero-emission mobility at the scale and pace needed,” SMMT CEO Mike Hawes said.

New car registrations rose for the ninth consecutive month, jumping 11.6% in April from a year earlier to 132,990 units, according to the industry data released by SMMT.

Hawes said the new car market was increasingly bullish as easing supply pressures provide a much-needed boost to sales. 

MORE:

In race for efficient EVs, Mercedes turns to F1 team to keep up with Tesla

Mercedes-Benz has plugged its Formula One team into the engineering process to build vastly more efficient mass-market electric vehicles (EVs), ...
Motoring
2 days ago

BYD will accelerate bottom-up EV trend with sub-$11,000 model

China has electrified both the low and high ends of its auto market. Budget models are also taking off in India, Indonesia and Thailand.
Motoring
1 day ago

Tesla wanted a price war — Ford showed up

The legacy carmaker is paring back the cost of its Mustang Mach-E model after Tesla discounted its competing EVs, portending tighter margins for both ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

German air taxi firm Lilium plans to get airborne by raising $250m

Germany's Lilium said on Tuesday it would raise up to $250m (about R4.6bn), including from its largest shareholder Tencent Holdings, to fund the ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  2. Diesel to drop but petrol to rise at midnight news
  3. Petrol price up in May but diesel down, says AA news
  4. REVIEW | The BMW X1 sDrive18d is a true fuel saver Reviews
  5. These were South Africa’s top selling car brands in April news

Latest Videos

Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans
Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka