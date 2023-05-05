Ferrari's Milan-listed shares rose by 5.6% on Thursday to a new record high of €267.20.
Ferrari expects strong second quarter as Purosangue deliveries start
Ferrari on Thursday produced a bigger than expected 27% rise in first-quarter core profit and forecast a strong second quarter when deliveries start for its new Purosangue model for which waiting lists extend to 2026.
The Italian luxury sportscar maker said it was reopening orders for the Purosangue four-door, four-seater, which had been suspended due to initial “unprecedented” demand.
CEO Benedetto Vigna said Ferrari's overall order book covered production until the end of 2025. But those customers now ordering the €390,000 (R7.85m) petrol-powered 12-cylinder Purosangue will have to wait until 2026 to receive it.
“We were caught by positive surprise for these strong interest,” Vigna told analysts presenting the company's quarterly results.
The CEO, however, confirmed Ferrari's pledge to keep Purosangue sales below 20% of total group shipments over the car's lifecycle and not to extend it, to retain a degree of exclusivity.
