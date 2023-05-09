Fisker lowered its 2023 production target on Tuesday, the latest sign that US electric-vehicle start-ups were struggling to ramp up output in the face of supply chain constraints, easing demand and a tight cash position.
Fisker cuts production forecast as challenges mount for EV start-ups
Image: Supplied
Fisker lowered its 2023 production target on Tuesday, the latest sign that US electric-vehicle start-ups were struggling to ramp up output in the face of supply chain constraints, easing demand and a tight cash position.
Shares of the company slumped 12% in premarket trading.
The results follow weak earnings and a production outlook cut overnight from Lucid, sending its stock tumbling 10%.
US EV start-ups' hopes of shaking up the industry collided with rising interest rates and sluggish demand, with many grappling with production challenges. Market leader Tesla has also cut prices to stoke demand.
Fisker now expects to produce between 32,000 and 36,000 units in 2023, compared with its previous target of 42,400 cars. The company blamed the cut on supply chain issues and an updated timing for homologation, or roadworthiness certification.
Its 32-cent per share adjusted loss for the first three months of the year was also larger than Wall Street estimates for a 30-cent loss, according to Refinitiv data.
On March 31, Fisker had about $652.5m (roughly R12bn) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with $1.04bn (roughly R19bn) a year earlier.
The company expects to produce between 1,400 and 1,700 vehicles in the second quarter.
