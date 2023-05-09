news

Ford UK to test small fleet of hydrogen fuel cell E-Transit vans

09 May 2023 - 12:59 By Reuters
Ford said on Tuesday it will test a small fleet of prototype hydrogen fuel-cell versions of its electric E-Transit model to see if they are a workable zero-emission option for customers hauling heavy goods long distances.
Ford said on Tuesday it will test a small fleet of prototype hydrogen fuel-cell versions of its electric E-Transit model to see if they are a workable zero-emission option for customers hauling heavy goods long distances.
Image: Supplied

Ford said on Tuesday it will test a small fleet of prototype hydrogen fuel-cell versions of its electric E-Transit model to see if they are a workable zero-emission option for customers hauling heavy goods long distances.

Ford will lead a consortium in the three-year project that includes BP, which will focus on hydrogen and infrastructure, and British online supermarket and technology group Ocado.

“Ford believes that the primary application of fuel cells could be in its largest, heaviest commercial vehicles to ensure they are emission-free, while satisfying the high daily energy requirements our customers demand,” Ford's UK chair Tim Slatter said.

Interest in using hydrogen fuel cells to power trucks and vans is getting a boost from fleet operators looking for a more practical alternative to electric vehicles and rising government aid, particularly the US Inflation Reduction Act.

While most of the world's combustion engine cars and short-distance vans and lorries should be replaced by battery electric vehicles (BEVs) over the next two decades, hydrogen fuel-cell proponents and some long-haul fleet operators say batteries are too heavy, take too long to charge and could overload power grids.

Vehicles with hydrogen fuel cells, in which hydrogen mixes with oxygen to produce water and energy to power a battery, can refuel in minutes and have a much longer range than those with BEVs.

But there are major challenges to be overcome for mass adoption of hydrogen fuel cells, including the lack of fuelling stations and green hydrogen made using renewable energy to power them.

The project is partially funded by the Advanced Propulsion Centre, a government and auto industry venture.

READ MORE:

Hyundai to invest $1.5bn to build new dedicated EV plant in South Korea

Hyundai plans to invest about 2 trillion won ($1.51 billion) in Ulsan, South Korea to build a designated electric vehicle (EV) factory, South Korea's ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Paul Walker's 'Fast and Furious' Skyline auctioned for record R25m

An iconic 23-year-old Nissan Skyline GT-R driven by the late Paul Walker in Fast and Furious 4 has sold on auction for $1,357,000 (R25m).
Motoring
8 hours ago

China poses greatest risk to Europe's carmakers

Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) pose the greatest risk to Europe's carmakers and could cost them €7bn a year in lost profits by 2030 unless ...
Motoring
9 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mazda’s flagship CX-60 arrives in Mzansi; here are the prices and specs New Models
  2. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  3. CONSUMER WATCH | With no clear fixes for error-ridden car, VW dealer settles in ... Features
  4. Farewell to our Ford EcoSport Active Reviews
  5. Perez puts it on pole in Miami with Verstappen ninth Motorsport

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...