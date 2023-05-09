news

Hyundai to invest $1.5bn to build new dedicated EV plant in South Korea

09 May 2023 - 10:40 By Reuters
Image: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The new plant is set to break ground in the fourth quarter, it said.

The investment is part of a previously announced plan by Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai, Kia and Hyundai Mobis, to invest 24 trillion won (roughly R333.6bn) in South Korea's EV industry through 2030. 

