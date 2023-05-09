Hyundai to invest $1.5bn to build new dedicated EV plant in South Korea

Hyundai plans to invest about 2 trillion won ($1.51bn or roughly R27.8bn) in Ulsan, South Korea to build a designated electric vehicle (EV) factory, South Korea's finance ministry said on Tuesday.
The new plant is set to break ground in the fourth quarter, it said.
The investment is part of a previously announced plan by Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai, Kia and Hyundai Mobis, to invest 24 trillion won (roughly R333.6bn) in South Korea's EV industry through 2030.
Image: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images
