An iconic 23-year-old Nissan Skyline GT-R driven by the late Paul Walker in Fast and Furious 4 has sold on auction for $1,357,000 (R25m). It was a new record price for a Skyline GT-R.
The Bonham's online auction took place from April 28-May 5 and the car went to an unnamed buyer.
The 2000 Skyline R34 GT-R is a famous piece of automotive and cinematic history. One of the most recognisable modern-day movie cars, this is the R34 GT-R that appeared in the film which featured the late star.
The Nissan Skyline GT-R, affectionately known as “Godzilla”, is a modern classic, both for its looks and its performance. Produced from 1999-2002, it was the final iteration of the renowned straight-six engine Nissan Skyline GT-R.
Powered by a 2.6l twin-turbocharged in-line six-cylinder unit, the standard R34 delivered 205kW through an all-wheel drive system and reached a top speed of 250km/h.
Paul Walker's 'Fast and Furious' Skyline auctioned for record R25m
Image: Supplied
An iconic 23-year-old Nissan Skyline GT-R driven by the late Paul Walker in Fast and Furious 4 has sold on auction for $1,357,000 (R25m). It was a new record price for a Skyline GT-R.
The Bonham's online auction took place from April 28-May 5 and the car went to an unnamed buyer.
The 2000 Skyline R34 GT-R is a famous piece of automotive and cinematic history. One of the most recognisable modern-day movie cars, this is the R34 GT-R that appeared in the film which featured the late star.
The Nissan Skyline GT-R, affectionately known as “Godzilla”, is a modern classic, both for its looks and its performance. Produced from 1999-2002, it was the final iteration of the renowned straight-six engine Nissan Skyline GT-R.
Powered by a 2.6l twin-turbocharged in-line six-cylinder unit, the standard R34 delivered 205kW through an all-wheel drive system and reached a top speed of 250km/h.
Image: Getty Images
The blue car used in the film was modified to Walker's personal specification by Kaizo Industries for the fourth instalment of the multimillion-dollar film franchise. The movie, released in 2009, starred Walker and Vin Diesel as street racers who team up to apprehend a drug lord.
The customisation includes Nismo lowering springs, a roll cage, Volk Racing wheels, a Rotara brake conversion, Nismo NE-1 exhaust system, and raised boost pressure with uprated intercooler and exhaust modifications.
Known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the Fast and Furious franchise, Walker died in a 2013 car accident.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Ex-Rod Stewart Lamborghini Countach heading to auction
These were momentous occasions for the automotive industry during the year
Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly R80m
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos