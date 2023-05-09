news

Paul Walker's 'Fast and Furious' Skyline auctioned for record R25m

09 May 2023 - 09:38 By Staff Writer
One of the most famous modern-day movie cars, this is the R34 GT-R that appeared in the film which featured the late star.
Image: Supplied

An iconic 23-year-old Nissan Skyline GT-R driven by the late Paul Walker in Fast and Furious 4 has sold on auction for $1,357,000 (R25m). It was a new record price for a Skyline GT-R. 

The Bonham's online auction took place from April 28-May 5 and the car went to an unnamed buyer.

The 2000 Skyline R34 GT-R is a famous piece of automotive and cinematic history. One of the most recognisable modern-day movie cars, this is the R34 GT-R that appeared in the film which featured the late star.

The Nissan Skyline GT-R, affectionately known as “Godzilla”, is a modern classic, both for its looks and its performance. Produced from 1999-2002, it was the final iteration of the renowned straight-six engine Nissan Skyline GT-R.

Powered by a 2.6l twin-turbocharged in-line six-cylinder unit, the standard R34 delivered 205kW through an all-wheel drive system and reached a top speed of 250km/h.

Known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise, Walker died in a 2013 car accident.
Image: Getty Images

The blue car used in the film was modified to Walker's personal specification by Kaizo Industries for the fourth instalment of the multimillion-dollar film franchise. The movie, released in 2009, starred Walker and Vin Diesel as street racers who team up to apprehend a  drug lord.

The customisation includes Nismo lowering springs, a roll cage, Volk Racing wheels, a Rotara brake conversion, Nismo NE-1 exhaust system, and raised boost pressure with uprated intercooler and exhaust modifications.

Known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the Fast and Furious franchise, Walker died in a 2013 car accident.

