Ferrari overtakes Stellantis as value rockets past $50bn

Ferrari's market value has surpassed that of Stellantis — the motoring conglomerate that includes Fiat which was once the parent of the iconic Italian luxury sports car maker.

Known for its prancing horse logo and distinctive range of supercars, Ferrari has gained 34% this year, making it the best-performing stock among European car manufacturers. That’s sent the market value soaring to €49.2bn (R1.01-trillion), overtaking Stellantis’s €47.1bn (R968.4bn) and making it one of the three biggest companies on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Demand for luxury sports cars has held up well among Ferrari’s wealthy customers even as it increased prices, a stark contrast to mass carmakers losing pricing power as the economy heads for a slowdown. The stock in many ways is comparable to that of big luxury goods firms in Europe, producing total returns in excess of 500% since its spin-off in 2015. During the same period, returns for car stocks in Europe were about 50%, including dividends.

For a growing crowd of investors, the luxury sector is to the European stock market what Big Tech has been to the US: Dominant businesses whose growth holds up even as the economy waxes and wanes. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Europe’s largest company by market value, making it into the top 10 in the world is a testimony to the trend.

Exor , the Agnelli family holding company, is still the largest investor in Stellantis and Ferrari, which was separated from Fiat Chrysler in 2015. Ferrari had a market value of about $10bn (R187.6bn) when it was listed in New York in October 2015.