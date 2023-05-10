General Motors on Tuesday named former Apple executive Mike Abbott to lead a division to bring together three software functions within the company.
Abbott, whose appointment is effective from May 22, will spearhead development of vehicle and enterprise software technologies.
Carmakers, including GM and Ford, have been increasingly ramping up their investment on technology and software services amid an electric vehicle (EV) push as they look to cash in on subscription-based services.
“We have entered the next phase of our technology-driven transformation focused on rapidly scaling new EV models,” GM CEO Mary Barra said.
At Apple, Abbott led a team responsible for the development of core infrastructure for the company's cloud-based services, including iCloud, iMessage, Private Relay, Mail and account security.
Bloomberg News in March reported Abbott would step down from his role at the iPhone maker. He previously held top roles at Twitter and Palm and was a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins.
GM's announcement comes nearly two years after Detroit-based peer Ford appointed the head of Apple's car project, Doug Field, to lead its advanced technology and embedded systems efforts.
GM recruits former Apple executive Abbott to lead software unit
Image: lindaparton / 123rf
