Toyota shareholders submit proposal on climate disclosure in test for new CEO

A trio of European asset managers has submitted a shareholder proposal urging Toyota to improve disclosure of its lobbying on climate change, likely the first time such a resolution will go before the Japanese carmaker's investors.
The move by the three funds, which collectively hold shares in the world's biggest carmaker worth about $400m (about R7.5bn), highlights the pressure new CEO Koji Sato faces from green investors and climate activists over the company's environmental lobbying.
Toyota's board on Wednesday recommended that shareholders vote against the resolution, to be put to the company's annual general meeting in June.
The Japanese firm was once the undisputed global leader in environmentally-friendly cars with the Prius hybrid, but more recently it has been criticised as slow to embrace battery electric vehicles (EVs). Think-tank InfluenceMap has given it low ratings for opposing policies that would mandate the long-term phase-out of the internal combustion engine.
On Wednesday Toyota said it expects a five-fold jump in pure EV sales this business year.
Danish pension fund AkademikerPension, Norway's Storebrand Asset Management and Dutch pension investment company APG Asset Management want Toyota to commit to a comprehensive annual review of its climate-related lobbying, they said on Wednesday.
That would include a report detailing whether such lobbying, including through industry associations and public statements, reduces risks for the company from climate change and aligns with the goals of the Paris Agreement as well as Toyota's own goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, they said in a statement.
“We're concerned that Toyota is missing out on profits from soaring EV sales, jeopardising its valuable brand and cementing its global laggard status,” said Anders Schelde, AkademikerPension's CIO.
“We need concrete policy changes and a better annual review drawing on independent data to calm international investors.”
Toyota's board urged shareholders to vote against the proposal, saying there were still many obstacles to the mass-market adoption of electrified vehicles, including inadequate supplies of clean energy in some countries. As such, reaching carbon neutrality meant the use of hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles, it said.
The board said Toyota planned to this year improve the annual report it has been publishing since 2021 that details its public-relations efforts on climate. This will include the appointment of an “accredited third party” to review the evaluation of its work with industry associations.
Long engagement
It will be the first time that Toyota faces such a climate-related resolution at its AGM, the funds said.
AkademikerPension has been engaging with Toyota for two years over the issue. It first planned to submit a shareholder proposal in 2021, but withdrew that after it received assurances that Toyota would review its climate lobbying.
The fund said that Toyota's own reports on its climate policy engagement fall “far short of investor expectations” when compared with benchmarks established with InfluenceMap and used by a large number of investors.
It submitted a proposal for last year's shareholder meeting but that was rejected for arriving one day too late, it said.
Reuters reported last year how Toyota's former head, Akio Toyoda, lobbied the Japanese government to make clear it supported hybrid vehicles as much as battery electrics or risk losing the motor industry's support.
Toyota said last month it would introduce 10 new battery-powered models and target sales of 1.5-million EVs a year by 2026. Including its Lexus luxury brand, Toyota now has just a handful of battery models on the market and last year sold fewer than 25,000 of those worldwide.
Toyota shareholders submit proposal on climate disclosure in test for new CEO
Image: James Moy Photography/Getty Images
A trio of European asset managers has submitted a shareholder proposal urging Toyota to improve disclosure of its lobbying on climate change, likely the first time such a resolution will go before the Japanese carmaker's investors.
The move by the three funds, which collectively hold shares in the world's biggest carmaker worth about $400m (about R7.5bn), highlights the pressure new CEO Koji Sato faces from green investors and climate activists over the company's environmental lobbying.
Toyota's board on Wednesday recommended that shareholders vote against the resolution, to be put to the company's annual general meeting in June.
The Japanese firm was once the undisputed global leader in environmentally-friendly cars with the Prius hybrid, but more recently it has been criticised as slow to embrace battery electric vehicles (EVs). Think-tank InfluenceMap has given it low ratings for opposing policies that would mandate the long-term phase-out of the internal combustion engine.
On Wednesday Toyota said it expects a five-fold jump in pure EV sales this business year.
Danish pension fund AkademikerPension, Norway's Storebrand Asset Management and Dutch pension investment company APG Asset Management want Toyota to commit to a comprehensive annual review of its climate-related lobbying, they said on Wednesday.
That would include a report detailing whether such lobbying, including through industry associations and public statements, reduces risks for the company from climate change and aligns with the goals of the Paris Agreement as well as Toyota's own goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, they said in a statement.
“We're concerned that Toyota is missing out on profits from soaring EV sales, jeopardising its valuable brand and cementing its global laggard status,” said Anders Schelde, AkademikerPension's CIO.
“We need concrete policy changes and a better annual review drawing on independent data to calm international investors.”
Toyota's board urged shareholders to vote against the proposal, saying there were still many obstacles to the mass-market adoption of electrified vehicles, including inadequate supplies of clean energy in some countries. As such, reaching carbon neutrality meant the use of hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles, it said.
The board said Toyota planned to this year improve the annual report it has been publishing since 2021 that details its public-relations efforts on climate. This will include the appointment of an “accredited third party” to review the evaluation of its work with industry associations.
Long engagement
It will be the first time that Toyota faces such a climate-related resolution at its AGM, the funds said.
AkademikerPension has been engaging with Toyota for two years over the issue. It first planned to submit a shareholder proposal in 2021, but withdrew that after it received assurances that Toyota would review its climate lobbying.
The fund said that Toyota's own reports on its climate policy engagement fall “far short of investor expectations” when compared with benchmarks established with InfluenceMap and used by a large number of investors.
It submitted a proposal for last year's shareholder meeting but that was rejected for arriving one day too late, it said.
Reuters reported last year how Toyota's former head, Akio Toyoda, lobbied the Japanese government to make clear it supported hybrid vehicles as much as battery electrics or risk losing the motor industry's support.
Toyota said last month it would introduce 10 new battery-powered models and target sales of 1.5-million EVs a year by 2026. Including its Lexus luxury brand, Toyota now has just a handful of battery models on the market and last year sold fewer than 25,000 of those worldwide.
READ MORE:
GM recruits former Apple executive Abbott to lead software unit
Toyota sees 10% rise in annual profit after bumper Q4
Battle for China's electric SUV market heats up at home and abroad
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos