Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar said on Thursday it had lowered its 2023 production guidance and would cut headcount by 10%.
The carmaker said as a result of a delayed production start for its Polestar 3 and a challenging environment for the industry, it now expects volumes of between 60,000 and 70,000 cars this year, versus the 80,000 it previously predicted.
Founded by Geely and Volvo Cars, the carmaker posted a first-quarter operating loss of $199.4m (roughly R3.8bn), narrowing from a loss of $257.9m (roughly R4.9bn) a year ago.
Polestar lowers production guidance, cuts jobs
Image: Supplied
Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar said on Thursday it had lowered its 2023 production guidance and would cut headcount by 10%.
The carmaker said as a result of a delayed production start for its Polestar 3 and a challenging environment for the industry, it now expects volumes of between 60,000 and 70,000 cars this year, versus the 80,000 it previously predicted.
Founded by Geely and Volvo Cars, the carmaker posted a first-quarter operating loss of $199.4m (roughly R3.8bn), narrowing from a loss of $257.9m (roughly R4.9bn) a year ago.
READ MORE:
Subaru sets out targets for EV push over five years
Rivian bets on higher-priced vehicles amid heating competition
Panasonic delays production of new Tesla battery to improve performance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos