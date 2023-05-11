news

Volvo delays production of all-electric EX90 SUV

11 May 2023 - 15:14 By Reuters
Volvo now expects to start production of the EX90 in the first half of 2024.
Sweden-based Volvo has delayed the start of production of its new Volvo EX90 model for more software development and testing, it said on Thursday, sending its shares down 5%.

The company now expects to start production of the fully electric SUV in the first half of 2024, it said in a statement.

Volvo, majority owned by China's Geely, unveiled the model late last year, expecting it to hit showrooms in early 2024.

Production was previously planned to begin at the end of 2023, a Volvo spokesperson said. He declined to say when the company now expects the model to reach showrooms.

— Reuters

