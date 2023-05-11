news

VW's next-generation software platform to boot up towards 2027, 2028

11 May 2023 - 16:04 By Reuters
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Volkswagen software unit Cariad is likely to bring its next generation 2.0 platform to market towards 2027 or 2028, its CFO said at a Financial Times conference on Thursday.

The software would enable so-called level 4 autonomous driving and was due to be implemented across the fleet from 2026 but its development has been delayed.

Arno Antlitz said the company wanted to concentrate on the version of the platform that will be implemented from next year in premium electric models such as the e-Macan and Audi Q6 e-tron.

“There will be great cars on that platform ... that gives us a little flexibility to postpone to 2027, 2028,” he added, confirming a Reuters report last year that the platform would be pushed back to the end of the decade.

Volkswagen earlier this week appointed Bentley production chief Peter Bosch to lead Cariad, which has been dogged by delays and overspending since it was set up by former CEO Herbert Diess.

“This will be a strong team that focuses on the turnaround of Cariad,” Antlitz said on Thursday, adding the aim was to rely more on outside partners and do less in-house to reduce cash burn as the carmaker attempts to build up its software expertise.

Volkswagen's ultimate goal is a unified software and electronics architecture for all VW group vehicles. It will rely on Qualcomm “system on a chip” semiconductors in Europe and North America, and in China will use super-chips developed with Chinese partner Horizon Robotics.

