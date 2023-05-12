Meanwhile the O-Maintenance division is responsible for maintaining parts and service support to customers and dealers, while also ensuring every Omoda dealership is trained on the technologies available in every new Omoda vehicle.
Omoda boosted by two new customer support divisions
Image: Supplied
Omoda — Chinese carmaker Chery's flagship luxury brand — on Friday announced it has added two new divisions to its fast-growing South African operation.
Called O-Support and O-Maintenance, the new divisions have joined the Omoda head office less than a month after the successful launch of its first vehicle, the Omoda C5.
As its name implies, O-Support has been established to assist existing Omoda customers with everyday tasks such as locating the nearest Omoda dealership, scheduling services or repairs and even answering technical questions on the operation of their vehicle.
Image: Supplied
Meanwhile the O-Maintenance division is responsible for maintaining parts and service support to customers and dealers, while also ensuring every Omoda dealership is trained on the technologies available in every new Omoda vehicle.
As part of the O-Maintenance division, Omoda has joined sister brand Chery at the Chery International Parts Warehouse in Parkhaven, Boksburg. This 6,000m2 facility is home to about R90m in parts and components and holds, with the addition of Omoda, more than 5,587 line items and close to 250,000 parts at any time.
With such a large and diverse stock holding, the warehouse is able to fill 98% of all parts orders immediately — well ahead of the industry standard. These will be delivered to Omoda dealers and to any of the more than 100 approved Omoda repair facilities across South Africa. The facility also has a comprehensive list of vehicle accessories that can be ordered for fitment on every Omoda vehicle. All parts and accessories are covered by a comprehensive 12-month/30,000km warranty.
For more information on O-Support and O-Maintenance, visit www.omoda.co.za.
