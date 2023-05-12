news

Renault wants to bring other strategic investors to Ampere and Alpine

12 May 2023 - 09:27 By Reuters
Alpine, Renault's relaunched high-performance sports car brand which also supplies a Formula One racing team, grew its revenues by a third last year, selling just over 3,500 cars.
Alpine, Renault's relaunched high-performance sports car brand which also supplies a Formula One racing team, grew its revenues by a third last year, selling just over 3,500 cars.
Image: Supplied

Renault wants to attract further investors to its electric vehicle unit Ampere and premium sports brand Alpine, CEO Luca de Meo said on Thursday.

With the car industry looking beyond internal combustion engines and demand surging for car connectivity, both requiring massive investments, Renault is building technological and financial partnerships beyond its historic alliance with Nissan.

"We are exploring the possibility of involving other strategic investors in Ampere beyond Qualcomm (Technologies)," De Meo said at Renault's annual general meeting.

Nissan and Mitsubishi have indicated they may invest in the electric vehicle unit, which may go public as early as this year, market conditions permitting. The US semiconductor maker has already said it will invest.

Sources have said the unit could be valued at up to 10bn (R210.04bn). BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are among the investment banks slated to work on the planned listing, a source told Reuters last month.

Meanwhile, Renault is working on two Alpine models for the US market and possibly the Chinese market, De Meo said.

Alpine, Renault's relaunched high-performance sports car brand which also supplies a Formula One racing team, grew its revenues by a third last year, selling just over 3,500 cars. The historic Alpine brand was world rallying champion in 1973.

De Meo said on Wednesday Alpine could also be listed, but an IPO was not on the agenda for now.

A capital markets day for Ampere would be organised in the months ahead, he told shareholders.

READ MORE:

VW's next-generation software platform to boot up towards 2027, 2028

Volkswagen software unit Cariad is likely to bring its next generation 2.0 platform to market towards 2027 or 2028, its CFO said at a Financial Times ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Volvo delays production of all-electric EX90 SUV

Sweden-based Volvo Cars has delayed the start of production of its new Volvo EX90 model for more software development and testing, it said on ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Which electric cars charge the fastest?

Thinking of purchasing an EV? Then you'll be interested to know why some electric cars charge faster than others
Motoring
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | With no clear fixes for error-ridden car, VW dealer settles in ... Features
  2. New-look Hyundai i20 hits the road, but South Africans will have to wait a bit New Models
  3. Farewell to our Ford EcoSport Active Reviews
  4. Paul Walker's 'Fast and Furious' Skyline auctioned for record R25m news
  5. REVIEW | Why the BMW 320d is all the sports sedan you'll ever need New Models

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel
'How do you sleep at night?': Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa on Russian vessel in ...