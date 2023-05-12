Tesla increased the US prices of its Model S, X, and Y electric vehicles by low single-digit percentages on Thursday, though prices were still considerably lower than at the beginning of the year.
The company raised the prices for all variants of its higher-priced Model S and X vehicles by $1,000 (roughly R19,182), while prices of all Model Y variants increased by $250 (R4,795), its website showed.
These represent an increase of about 0.5% to 1.1% since the last changes in price.
This is the second price hike for the Model S, Model X and Model Y cars since April 19, when Tesla last cut prices for some of its cars in the US. There were no changes to the prices of its cheapest car, the Model 3, since the hike earlier in May.
Tesla has slashed prices globally since January, including six times in the US, seeking to drive volume. CEO Elon Musk has said the company is willing to sacrifice margin for sales volume but was also looking to move prices back higher, where it can.
Even after Thursday's price hike, the base models of S and X cars remain cheaper by 16% and 19% in the US respectively, compared to the start of the year, while Model Y's long-range version is about 23% cheaper.
Model S is priced at $88,490 (roughly R1.7m), while the Model X has a tag of $98,490 (R1.9m). The performance versions of both models are worth $108,490 (R2m). The prices of Model Y, its long-range and performance variants are $47,490 (R910,968), $50,490 (R968,515) and $54,490 (roughly R1m), respectively.
Separately, Tesla's Japan unit started accepting orders for its flagship sedan, Model S, and its sports utility vehicle Model X in the country on Friday, it said.
Tesla raises US prices for all its vehicles except Model 3
Image: Tesla INC
Tesla increased the US prices of its Model S, X, and Y electric vehicles by low single-digit percentages on Thursday, though prices were still considerably lower than at the beginning of the year.
The company raised the prices for all variants of its higher-priced Model S and X vehicles by $1,000 (roughly R19,182), while prices of all Model Y variants increased by $250 (R4,795), its website showed.
These represent an increase of about 0.5% to 1.1% since the last changes in price.
This is the second price hike for the Model S, Model X and Model Y cars since April 19, when Tesla last cut prices for some of its cars in the US. There were no changes to the prices of its cheapest car, the Model 3, since the hike earlier in May.
Tesla has slashed prices globally since January, including six times in the US, seeking to drive volume. CEO Elon Musk has said the company is willing to sacrifice margin for sales volume but was also looking to move prices back higher, where it can.
Even after Thursday's price hike, the base models of S and X cars remain cheaper by 16% and 19% in the US respectively, compared to the start of the year, while Model Y's long-range version is about 23% cheaper.
Model S is priced at $88,490 (roughly R1.7m), while the Model X has a tag of $98,490 (R1.9m). The performance versions of both models are worth $108,490 (R2m). The prices of Model Y, its long-range and performance variants are $47,490 (R910,968), $50,490 (R968,515) and $54,490 (roughly R1m), respectively.
Separately, Tesla's Japan unit started accepting orders for its flagship sedan, Model S, and its sports utility vehicle Model X in the country on Friday, it said.
READ MORE:
VW's next-generation software platform to boot up towards 2027, 2028
Volvo delays production of all-electric EX90 SUV
Two people killed in shooting at Mercedes-Benz factory in Germany
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos