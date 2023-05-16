Italy's transport minister said on Tuesday that Italy and its allies in the EU can block the euro 7 regulation that from 2025 tightens vehicle emission limits for pollutants including nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide.
EU countries and lawmakers are due this year to negotiate on the proposed legislation, designed to apply to cars and vans from July 2025 and to buses and trucks two years later.
The proposed euro 7 regulation was “clearly wrong” and not even helpful from an environmental point of view, said Italian transport minister Matteo Salvini, the leader of the League coalition party in Italy's right-wing government.
“Italy, with France, Czech Republic, Romania, Portugal, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland and Hungary, has the numbers to block this leap in the dark,” Salvini said during an automotive dealer conference in Verona.
“We're now a blocking minority, we want to become a majority,” he added.
European carmakers have been fighting back against the proposed emission regulations they argue are too costly, rushed and unnecessary. The European Commission says they are needed to cut harmful emissions and prevent a repeat of the Dieselgate scandal.
Reuters
Italy and EU allies ‘have the numbers’ to block euro 7 emission rules
Image: 20er /123rf
