news

Italy and EU allies ‘have the numbers’ to block euro 7 emission rules

16 May 2023 - 17:02 By Reuters
European carmakers have been fighting back against the proposed emission regulations they argue are too costly, rushed and unnecessary.
European carmakers have been fighting back against the proposed emission regulations they argue are too costly, rushed and unnecessary.
Image: 20er /123rf

Italy's transport minister said on Tuesday that Italy and its allies in the EU can block the euro 7 regulation that from 2025 tightens vehicle emission limits for pollutants including nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide.

EU countries and lawmakers are due this year to negotiate on the proposed legislation, designed to apply to cars and vans from July 2025 and to buses and trucks two years later.

The proposed euro 7 regulation was “clearly wrong” and not even helpful from an environmental point of view, said Italian transport minister Matteo Salvini, the leader of the League coalition party in Italy's right-wing government.

“Italy, with France, Czech Republic, Romania, Portugal, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland and Hungary, has the numbers to block this leap in the dark,” Salvini said during an automotive dealer conference in Verona.

“We're now a blocking minority, we want to become a majority,” he added.

European carmakers have been fighting back against the proposed emission regulations they argue are too costly, rushed and unnecessary. The European Commission says they are needed to cut harmful emissions and prevent a repeat of the Dieselgate scandal.

Reuters

Pre-owned car sales drop 17.7% as buyers rail against price hikes

Used-car prices in South Africa continued to rise sharply in the first quarter of 2023. The biggest hike was in three-year-old cars, which rose 10.2% ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Four hot topics that may be discussed at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will be under pressure to address investor concerns about the lack of a clear successor, softening demand and delays of some new ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Russia approves sale of VW plant to domestic dealership

A Russian government commission has approved the sale of Volkswagen's main factory in Russia to a domestic car dealership, trade and industry ...
Motoring
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Why the BMW 320d is all the sports sedan you'll ever need New Models
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | With no clear fixes for error-ridden car, VW dealer settles in ... Features
  3. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  4. Toyota South Africa confirms prices of hot new GR Corolla New Models
  5. More than 2-million Toyota users face risk of vehicle data leak news

Latest Videos

Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...
US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...