Russia approves sale of VW plant to domestic dealership
A Russian government commission has approved the sale of Volkswagen's main factory in Russia to a domestic car dealership, trade and industry minister Denis Manturov told the TASS news agency on Monday.
The VW plant, in the Kaluga region south of Moscow, will be sold to the Avilon dealership, previously the official dealer for Volkswagen cars in Russia. The paperwork for the deal is currently being completed, TASS cited Manturov as saying in an interview.
Volkswagen suspended production of cars in Russia shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine last February.
The TASS report did not specify the terms of the sale
