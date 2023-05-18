news

Aston Martin soars after China’s Geely to double stake

18 May 2023 - 15:00 By Siddharth Philip
The transaction will unlock £95m (roughly R2.3bn) for the British sportscar maker, whose shares rose as much as 25% in early London trading.
The transaction will unlock £95m (roughly R2.3bn) for the British sportscar maker, whose shares rose as much as 25% in early London trading.
Image: leekris / 123rf

Aston Martin’s shares surged after it said China’s Geely will double its stake and become the UK sports car maker’s third biggest shareholder. 

The transaction will unlock £95m (roughly R2.3bn) for the British sports car maker, whose shares rose as much as 25% in early London trading. 

As part of a £234m (roughly R5.64bn) deal, Geely will acquire a 17% stake in the company, purchasing 42 million shares from chair Lawrence Stroll’s Yew Tree consortium along with 28 million new shares, Aston Martin said in a stock exchange filing. Geely will also get the right to appoint one director on Aston Martin’s board.  

Aston Martin has perennially struggled with cash and roped in Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund as a shareholder last year as Stroll looks to turn the carmaker around and pivot to battery-powered sports cars. Analysts have in the past said that Aston Martin’s lack of scale and precarious cash balance made it vulnerable. 

As part of the agreement with Aston Martin, Geely agreed to a standstill until August 2024 to not acquire shares that will take its stake in the company to more than 22%, the filing said.

Bloomberg first reported in October 2022 that billionaire Li Shifu, who controls Geely, was looking to boost his stake in the carmaker to increase collaboration. The investment in Aston Martin deepens Geely’s vast footprint in Europe, where it controls Volvo and recently inked a deal with Renault to pool combustion-engine assets as the industry moves into the electric era.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Toyota SA to launch vehicle leasing service

The new Toyota Vitz will be the first model customers can lease from the brand’s Kinto One service.
Motoring
6 hours ago

VW aims for 'margin parity' on some EVs by 2025

Volkswagen CFO Arno Antlitz said on Wednesday rising battery material costs mean it will be 2025 before the carmaker can build some electric vehicles ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Musk's embrace of advertising at Tesla grabs marketers' attention

With Elon Musk outlining plans for Tesla to use traditional advertising for the first time, viewers might see the electric-vehicle maker's Model Y ...
Motoring
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices set to drop in June, says AA news
  2. Toyota South Africa confirms prices of hot new GR Corolla New Models
  3. New Ford Ranger Wildtrak X is coming to Mzansi New Models
  4. WATCH | New Ford Everest vs old Ford Everest Features
  5. New Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT35 storms into town New Models

Latest Videos

Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding
Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...