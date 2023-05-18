VW not in talks with Huawei over software

Volkswagen CFO Arno Antlitz said on Wednesday the carmaker is not currently in talks with Chinese technology company Huawei about licensing software for VW cars in China.

Volkswagen is looking for ways to “enhance our China specific software,” Antlitz said during an interview for the Reuters Events Automotive Europe conference in Munich.

“We need more local driving assistance functions,” he said, and more “local value added in China.”

A Volkswagen spokesperson in China had denied a Financial Times report earlier in the day that said the German carmaker was discussing licensing Huawei software.

“There are no such conversations,” the spokesperson said.