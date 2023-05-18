news

VW not in talks with Huawei over software

18 May 2023 - 08:11 By Reuters
A Volkswagen spokesperon in China had denied a Financial Times report earlier in the day that said the German carmaker was discussing licensing Huawei software.
A Volkswagen spokesperon in China had denied a Financial Times report earlier in the day that said the German carmaker was discussing licensing Huawei software.
Image: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Volkswagen CFO Arno Antlitz said on Wednesday the carmaker is not currently in talks with Chinese technology company Huawei about licensing software for VW cars in China.

Volkswagen is looking for ways to “enhance our China specific software,” Antlitz said during an interview for the Reuters Events Automotive Europe conference in Munich.

“We need more local driving assistance functions,” he said, and more “local value added in China.”

A Volkswagen spokesperson in China had denied a Financial Times report earlier in the day that said the German carmaker was discussing licensing Huawei software.

“There are no such conversations,” the spokesperson said.

VW aims for 'margin parity' on some EVs by 2025

Volkswagen CFO Arno Antlitz said on Wednesday rising battery material costs mean it will be 2025 before the carmaker can build some electric vehicles ...
Motoring
44 minutes ago

Tesla considers building EV plant in India for domestic sales, exports

Tesla has proposed setting up a factory in India to build electric cars for domestic sale and export, the carmaker told government officials on ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Fuel prices set to drop in June, says AA

Despite recent rand weakness, the fuel outlook for June remains positive, with significant reductions in all fuels likely in June.
Motoring
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Fuel prices set to drop in June, says AA news
  2. Toyota South Africa confirms prices of hot new GR Corolla New Models
  3. New Ford Ranger Wildtrak X is coming to Mzansi New Models
  4. New Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT35 storms into town New Models
  5. WATCH | New Ford Everest vs old Ford Everest Features

Latest Videos

Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...
Environmentalists are stopping SA’s development': Mantashe