news

Classic Ferrari race car auctioned for R253m

This is the latest in a series of prancing-horse cars that have sold for princely sums in recent times

22 May 2023 - 10:02 By Denis Droppa
This car won the 1972 Buenos Aires 1,000km and the 1972 Nürburgring 1,000km.
This car won the 1972 Buenos Aires 1,000km and the 1972 Nürburgring 1,000km.
Image: Supplied

Many people outside of motorsport circles might have never heard of a Ferrari 312 PB, but one buyer wanted it so badly they paid an incredible €12m (around R252m) for a 51-year old example at an RM Sotheby’s auction in Cernobbio, Italy, this past weekend.

The Ferrari “P” series of racing cars from 1963 to 1973 resulted in some of the most illustrious achievements in the Italian stable’s racing history. Included among these were back-to-back victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1963 and 1964 and the famous 1-2-3 finish at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona, which led to its triumph over Ford in the World Championship that year.

The 312 PB was the final evolution of this celebrated prototype class and this particular car won the 1972 Buenos Aires 1,000km and the 1972 Nürburgring 1,000km, both times with Ronnie Peterson and Tim Schenken at the wheel.

The single-seat racer was engineered with Formula 1-derived technologies, including the rare 3l flat-12 engine which pushed out 343kW at 10,800rpm.

Old Ferraris are big business, especially those with an illustrious provenance. This is the latest in a series of prancing-horse cars that have sold for princely sums in recent times. In November Michael Schumacher's championship-winning Ferrari F2003-GA Formula 1 car sold for an incredible $14.8m (roughly R287m) at an RM Sotheby’s auction in Geneva, making it the most valuable modern F1 car in history.

Also last year, a 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider by Scaglietti achieved $22m (R426m) and a 2003 Ferrari F2003-GA sold for $14.9m (R288m).

To date, the highest price achieved by a Ferrari on auction was the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO road car which sold for $48.4m (R935.1m) in 2018.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ex-Rod Stewart Lamborghini Countach heading to auction

A 1977 Lamborghini Countach once owned by singer Rod Stewart is being auctioned by RM Sotheby’s on May 20 at Villa Erba in Italy.
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Classic Alfa Romeo nets R2.7m at Cape Town car auction

Five cars topped the R1m mark, including a locally built BMW 333i.
Motoring
2 months ago

Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly R80m

The auctioneers said the car, which had about 10,000km on the clock, was bought new by Tyson in 1995 and he owned it for four years before reselling ...
Motoring
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Tyre manufacturers under pressure as too much rubber hits the road Features
  2. Toyota SA to launch vehicle leasing service news
  3. Fuel prices set to drop in June, says AA news
  4. REVIEW | The Ford Ranger Raptor is a sports car with a load bay Reviews
  5. The Classic Car show is returning to Nasrec in July news

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
'Dr Nandipha no longer deserves a SA passport, should be revoked': Home affairs ...