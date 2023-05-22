news

Ford’s new electric SUV won’t compete with other carmakers, says Farley

23 May 2023 - 08:10 By Keith Naughton
Ford, which is spending $50bn (roughly R962.7bn) building an electric-vehicle business, doesn’t fear the two EV-market leaders, Tesla and China’s BYD.
Ford, which is spending $50bn (roughly R962.7bn) building an electric-vehicle business, doesn’t fear the two EV-market leaders, Tesla and China’s BYD.
Image: Bloomberg

Ford, which is spending $50bn (roughly R962.7bn) building an electric-vehicle business, doesn’t fear the two EV-market leaders, Tesla and China’s BYD.

The carmaker’s CEO, Jim Farley, told analysts at Ford’s investor day Monday the company’s battery-powered models will be geared more towards buyers in vehicle segments Tesla and BYD don’t play in.

Farley pointed to a newly announced, three-row electric SUV Ford is developing as an example of how the companies’ vehicles are different.

“We don’t really see ourselves competing with Tesla and BYD in our second cycle of product,” the CEO said. “I don’t see how there’s a large-size, three-row crossover industry in their indigenous markets.”

Ford is going its own way to avoid creating EVs that could be “commoditised” by too much price competition, Farley said. Elon Musk’s Tesla has cut prices of its electric cars at least a half-dozen times this year as it seeks to retain dominance of the global EV market.

Farley’s comments were made in response to Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, who expressed scepticism that Ford could achieve its goal of an 8% return, before interest and taxes, on its EV business by the end of 2026. Ford sees it EV unit losing $3bn (roughly R57.8bn) this year. 

Taking on Tesla and BYD “is a pretty easy way to destroy billions and billions of capital over a three- or four-year period”, Jonas said.

Separately, General Motors announced Monday it will introduce an electric version of the Cadillac Escalade, a large, three-row SUV, later this year. Farley also brushed aside concerns that model — and others from legacy rivals — poses direct competition to Ford’s new electric SUV.

“Our three-row crossover won’t look like other people’s,” Farley said later in a session with the media. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE

France, seven other states challenge Euro 7 emission rules as 'unrealistic'

France, Italy and the Czech Republic are among eight countries pushing to weaken new EU emissions limits for cars, saying they are overly ambitious ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Toyota Fortuner is not ‘all new’, rules advertising board

The complaint was about a television commercial depicting a fantasy scenario involving a child imagining the car is on a new planet.
Motoring
20 hours ago

Ford signs battery material supply deals to charge up EV output

Ford on Monday unveiled three deals for the supply of lithium products, including lithium hydroxide, as the carmaker ramps up electric vehicle (EV) ...
Motoring
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Tyre manufacturers under pressure as too much rubber hits the road Features
  2. Toyota Fortuner is not ‘all new’, rules advertising board news
  3. Toyota SA to launch vehicle leasing service news
  4. REVIEW | The Ford Ranger Raptor is a sports car with a load bay Reviews
  5. Fuel prices set to drop in June, says AA news

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
'Dr Nandipha no longer deserves a SA passport, should be revoked': Home affairs ...