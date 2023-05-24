news

Uber to add 25,000 EVs in India in green push

24 May 2023 - 13:11 By Ragini Saxena
Adoption of EVs in the ride-hailing market could be a bright spot for India, which has been slower to electrify private passenger transport than other parts of the world.
Adoption of EVs in the ride-hailing market could be a bright spot for India, which has been slower to electrify private passenger transport than other parts of the world.
Image: Bloomberg

Uber is planning to launch 25,000 electric vehicles in India, taking advantage of the country’s clean-energy push to expand its local presence.

The ride-sharing company is teaming up with local fleet operators such as Lithium Urban Technologies, Everest Fleet and Nigeria-based Moove to get EVs on the country’s roads, Prabhjeet Singh, president of Uber’s India operations, said at an event in New Delhi Wednesday. 

Adoption of EVs in the ride-hailing market could be a bright spot for India, which has been slower to electrify private passenger transport than other parts of the world. It may also help Prime Minister Narendra Modi reach his goal of making the world’s most-populous nation net-carbon zero by 2070.

For Uber, the lack of charging stations in India will be a hurdle, however. 

Ride-hailing electric vehicles become more expensive than internal combustion engine ones when there is a scarcity of chargers, according to BloombergNEF, and Indian consumers are known to be price conscious, a factor that’s deterred them from buying personal battery-powered cars in the past.

Singh said Uber will launch EV Uber Green in June in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi. 

Separately, startup Zypp Electric will supply 10,000 electric scooters to Uber to be deployed in India by 2024, he said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

MORE

Ford changes frequency and will not drop AM radio from EVs

Ford will not remove AM broadcast radio as a feature in new vehicles, the company's CEO said Tuesday.
Motoring
10 hours ago

Aston Martin road cars will remain tied to Mercedes despite Honda F1 deal

Aston Martin's Formula One engine partnership with Honda from 2026 will not affect ties to Mercedes on the road car side, according to the team's CEO ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

New Mahindra Adventure Zone caters for intrepid owners

Mahindra South Africa and its local dealer network joined forces last week to launch the marque's new Adventure Zone at the Nampo Harvest Day ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tyre manufacturers under pressure as too much rubber hits the road Features
  2. Toyota Fortuner is not ‘all new’, rules advertising board news
  3. Breaking down the high price of fuel in South Africa news
  4. REVIEW | The Ford Ranger Raptor is a sports car with a load bay Reviews
  5. Ferrari preparing $50m offer to coax Hamilton from Mercedes Motorsport

Latest Videos

Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...
Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi