news

France's Valeo not investing in Renault EV unit

25 May 2023 - 07:40 By Reuters
French car parts maker Valeo, which has just signed a deal with Renault to help it develop software for its cars, said it did not intend to invest in Renault's Ampere electric vehicles unit, which is expected to be spun off and listed this year.
French car parts maker Valeo, which has just signed a deal with Renault to help it develop software for its cars, said it did not intend to invest in Renault's Ampere electric vehicles unit, which is expected to be spun off and listed this year.
Image: Supplied

French car parts maker Valeo, which has just signed a deal with Renault to help it develop software for its cars, said it did not intend to invest in Renault's Ampere electric vehicles unit, which is expected to be spun off and listed this year.

“That's not our role,” Valeo MD Christophe Périllat told Reuters on the sidelines of the company's annual shareholder meeting.

“Our partnership does not include capital agreements, we are technological partners (for Renault) alongside Google and Qualcomm,” he said.

He added the software deal was worth several billion euros and would have a duration of ten years. Valeo is also a partner of Renault in the development of new generation electric motors.

Uber to add 25,000 EVs in India in green push

Uber is planning to launch 25,000 electric vehicles in India, taking advantage of the country’s clean-energy push to expand its local presence.
Motoring
22 hours ago

Ford changes frequency and will not drop AM radio from EVs

Ford will not remove AM broadcast radio as a feature in new vehicles, the company's CEO said Tuesday.
Motoring
1 day ago

Aston Martin road cars will remain tied to Mercedes despite Honda F1 deal

Aston Martin's Formula One engine partnership with Honda from 2026 will not affect ties to Mercedes on the road car side, according to the team's CEO ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Breaking down the high price of fuel in South Africa news
  2. Tyre manufacturers under pressure as too much rubber hits the road Features
  3. Toyota Fortuner is not ‘all new’, rules advertising board news
  4. Hybrid Toyota Hilux and Fortuner models confirmed for South Africa New Models
  5. REVIEW | The Ford Ranger Raptor is a sports car with a load bay Reviews

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...