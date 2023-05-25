GWM says rival BYD is failing on hybrid emissions

GWM has filed a report with China's regulators against BYD, it said on Thursday, claiming its rival's two top-selling hybrid models did not meet emissions standards, triggering a rare public spat.
BYD rejected the claim, saying its vehicles met China's emission standards and it reserved the right to take legal action against GWM.
The public accusation from Hebei-based GWM — China's first listed carmaker — has thrown it into an unusual open fight with BYD, the country's largest and most successful maker of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles that has emerged as a rival to Tesla.
Hong Kong-listed shares of GWM closed down 7.3%. Hong Kong-listed shares of BYD fell 5.4%.
On its WeChat account, GWM said it had submitted documents on April 11 to China's ecology and environment ministry, the industry and information ministry and the top market regulator alleging BYD failed to meet pollutant emissions standards in two plug-in hybrid models.
The three government agencies did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
“We oppose any kind of unfair competitive behaviour and reserve the right to sue,” BYD said.
GWM accused BYD of using non-pressurised fuel tanks in its Qin Plus and Song Plus plug-in hybrids, which let the liquid inside evaporate more rapidly than it would in pressurised tanks.
The Song is BYD's best-selling SUV. The Qin is the company's best-selling sedan.
GWM did not provide evidence for its claim and did not explain why any issue had not been detected by regulators before.
Fuel tank pressure is an issue for plug-in hybrids because they are designed to run on electric power alone at times, meaning petrol remains in the tank longer than it would for a normal internal combustion engine vehicle.
Pressurised tanks, which are widely used in hybrids and plug-in hybrids, are designed to limit the evaporation of petrol and meet regulatory standards for the fumes vehicles emit.
BYD said GWM's testing was invalid. It said GWM appeared to have purchased BYD vehicles and run its own tests without the third-party inspection and based on longer test distances required by China's regulations.
BYD, which is backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, said it welcomed a regulatory review.
“We hope everyone will act in a way beneficial to the industry and Chinese brands. The development of the new energy [vehicle] business has not been easy.”
BYD has faced scrutiny over fire risks linked to the batteries in its vehicles. Last year, the carmaker expanded a recall of another plug-in hybrid model, the Tang DM, after finding a risk water could get inside the battery pack.
Berkshire Hathaway, which has reduced its stake in BYD, remains the company's largest shareholder with just under 10% of its shares listed in Hong Kong.
GWM says rival BYD is failing on hybrid emissions
Image: Wikimedia Commons
GWM has filed a report with China's regulators against BYD, it said on Thursday, claiming its rival's two top-selling hybrid models did not meet emissions standards, triggering a rare public spat.
BYD rejected the claim, saying its vehicles met China's emission standards and it reserved the right to take legal action against GWM.
The public accusation from Hebei-based GWM — China's first listed carmaker — has thrown it into an unusual open fight with BYD, the country's largest and most successful maker of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles that has emerged as a rival to Tesla.
Hong Kong-listed shares of GWM closed down 7.3%. Hong Kong-listed shares of BYD fell 5.4%.
On its WeChat account, GWM said it had submitted documents on April 11 to China's ecology and environment ministry, the industry and information ministry and the top market regulator alleging BYD failed to meet pollutant emissions standards in two plug-in hybrid models.
The three government agencies did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
“We oppose any kind of unfair competitive behaviour and reserve the right to sue,” BYD said.
GWM accused BYD of using non-pressurised fuel tanks in its Qin Plus and Song Plus plug-in hybrids, which let the liquid inside evaporate more rapidly than it would in pressurised tanks.
The Song is BYD's best-selling SUV. The Qin is the company's best-selling sedan.
GWM did not provide evidence for its claim and did not explain why any issue had not been detected by regulators before.
Fuel tank pressure is an issue for plug-in hybrids because they are designed to run on electric power alone at times, meaning petrol remains in the tank longer than it would for a normal internal combustion engine vehicle.
Pressurised tanks, which are widely used in hybrids and plug-in hybrids, are designed to limit the evaporation of petrol and meet regulatory standards for the fumes vehicles emit.
BYD said GWM's testing was invalid. It said GWM appeared to have purchased BYD vehicles and run its own tests without the third-party inspection and based on longer test distances required by China's regulations.
BYD, which is backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, said it welcomed a regulatory review.
“We hope everyone will act in a way beneficial to the industry and Chinese brands. The development of the new energy [vehicle] business has not been easy.”
BYD has faced scrutiny over fire risks linked to the batteries in its vehicles. Last year, the carmaker expanded a recall of another plug-in hybrid model, the Tang DM, after finding a risk water could get inside the battery pack.
Berkshire Hathaway, which has reduced its stake in BYD, remains the company's largest shareholder with just under 10% of its shares listed in Hong Kong.
MORE:
African carmaker Mureza denies Twitter claims it has started selling vehicles
Deregulating SA’s fuel price put on hold
Mercedes-Maybach takes a stealth wealth cue from Rolls-Royce
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos