More than 230 dusty old cars, including classics worth several hundred thousand euros each, are being auctioned in the Netherlands after being stored for decades by a secretive collector known as Mr Palmen.
Dealer Gallery Aaldering became the owner of the collection a few months ago after Palmen, who doesn't have heirs, was forced to sell it due to his age and medical reasons.
He never showed off his cars but kept them a secret, scared people might steal them, said Nico Aaldering from Gallery Aaldering.
He described Palmen as "a hermit who enjoyed his cars every day", starting them regularly to keep the engines healthy.
Palmen could afford to buy the cars thanks to smart investments, including in real estate, said Hans van der Pluijm from Classic Car Auctions, which is running the auction.
The collection, which Palmen used to store in a disused church and two dusty warehouses, contains cars from brands including Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Maserati, Ferrari, Facel Vega, Aston Martin, Jaguar and many others.
"It's a collection you will probably never find in this condition and in this quantity again," said Van der Pluijm.
He estimated most cars will be sold on average for between €25,000 (roughly R540,638) and €75,000 (R1,582,111), but added some are worth hundreds of thousands of euros each and a right-hand drive Lancia Aurelia B24 Spider America could fetch as much as €2.5m (R52.7m).
Only 240 cars were built of this model, and only 57 were right-hand drive.
"It also has a very special design. It's special in every shape and is wanted in every collection," Van der Pluijm said.
The cars can be previewed after registration on May 26 to May 28. The online auction has already started and ends on June 7.
Secretive Dutchman’s classic car collection goes up for auction
Image: Gallery Aaldering
