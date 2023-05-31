The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday it is closing its investigation into 580,000 Tesla vehicles over the carmaker's decision to initially allow games to be played on the front centre touchscreen.
Soon after the NHTSA opened its investigation in December 2021, Tesla agreed to stop allowing video games to be played on vehicle screens while its cars are moving.
On Tuesday the NHTSA it was not seeking a recall of the vehicles but said its analysis of data provided by Tesla “produced significant concerns about driver distraction during the time that it was available”.
US agency closes investigation into Tesla game feature
Image: franz12 / 123rf
