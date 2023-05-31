news

US agency closes investigation into Tesla game feature

31 May 2023 - 07:46 By Reuters
Soon after the NHTSA opened its investigation in December 2021, Tesla agreed to stop allowing video games to be played on vehicle screens while its cars are moving.
Soon after the NHTSA opened its investigation in December 2021, Tesla agreed to stop allowing video games to be played on vehicle screens while its cars are moving.
Image: franz12 / 123rf

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday it is closing its investigation into 580,000 Tesla vehicles over the carmaker's decision to initially allow games to be played on the front centre touchscreen.

Soon after the NHTSA opened its investigation in December 2021, Tesla agreed to stop allowing video games to be played on vehicle screens while its cars are moving.

On Tuesday the NHTSA it was not seeking a recall of the vehicles but said its analysis of data provided by Tesla “produced significant concerns about driver distraction during the time that it was available”.

This luxury residence will lift your Bugatti right up to your penthouse

You have the Bugatti and the luxury penthouse apartment with a killer view. Life seemingly couldn’t get better, unless of course you could park the ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

GWM plans new EV battery assembly plant in Thailand

China's GWM (Great Wall Motor) is finalising plans to invest up to $30m (about R593m) to set up a new battery pack assembly plant in Thailand, where ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Tesla Model Y is the world’s best selling car

The Tesla Model Y has become the first electric vehicle (EV) to become the world’s best-selling car, as Tesla boss Elon Musk predicted in August 2022.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Suzuki Grand Vitara Reviews
  2. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  3. All-electric Omoda C5 EV could be coming to South Africa New Models
  4. Secretive Dutchman’s classic car collection goes up for auction news
  5. REVIEW | Why the Toyota Vitz is a budget car worth considering First Drives

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death