Russian car production grew 33% year on year in April

01 June 2023 - 08:52 By Reuters
Car production in Russia fell 67% in annual terms last year as the conflict in Ukraine and ensuing Western sanctions led to an exodus of foreign car makers.
Car production in Russia fell 67% in annual terms last year as the conflict in Ukraine and ensuing Western sanctions led to an exodus of foreign car makers.
Russia produced 26,400 passenger cars in April, state statistics agency Rosstat said on Wednesday, up 33% from the same period last year.

Car production in Russia fell 67% in annual terms last year as the conflict in Ukraine and ensuing Western sanctions led to an exodus of foreign car makers.

Many Russian car plants are still idle after their foreign owners left the market.

