Stellantis to invest €160m to launch all-electric SUV in 2025

02 June 2023 - 09:50 By Reuters
Stellantis, which like many carmakers is shifting towards producing more environmentally friendly vehicles, plans to sell only electric cars in Europe by 2030.
Image: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Stellantis will invest €160m (roughly R3.46bn) at its Rennes plant to launch a 100% electric compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) in 2025, the Franco-Italian-American car manufacturer said on Thursday.

Stellantis will use the investment to set up a battery assembly workshop as well as one dedicated to plastic injection moulding, it said, adding the vehicle's launch will happen on the future STLA Medium platform.

The car, code-named CR3, will succeed the C5 Aircross with petrol, diesel and hybrid engines.

Asked whether the new vehicle would be available as anything other than a 100% electric model, CEO Carlos Tavares told the press: "In principle no".

