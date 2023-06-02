Stellantis will invest €160m (roughly R3.46bn) at its Rennes plant to launch a 100% electric compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) in 2025, the Franco-Italian-American car manufacturer said on Thursday.
Stellantis will use the investment to set up a battery assembly workshop as well as one dedicated to plastic injection moulding, it said, adding the vehicle's launch will happen on the future STLA Medium platform.
Stellantis, which like many carmakers is shifting towards producing more environmentally friendly vehicles, plans to sell only electric cars in Europe by 2030.
The car, code-named CR3, will succeed the C5 Aircross with petrol, diesel and hybrid engines.
Asked whether the new vehicle would be available as anything other than a 100% electric model, CEO Carlos Tavares told the press: "In principle no".
Stellantis to invest €160m to launch all-electric SUV in 2025
Image: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images
