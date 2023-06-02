news

These were South Africa's top 20 selling cars in May

Toyota Hilux retakes the sales lead from Ford Ranger, but the blue oval bakkie has the consolation of winning Car of the Year

02 June 2023 - 09:12 By Denis Droppa
The evergreen Hilux was back on top of the sales charts in May 2023.
The evergreen Hilux was back on top of the sales charts in May 2023.
Image: Denis Droppa

The Ford Ranger’s reign as South Africa’s best-selling new vehicle was short-lived, with the Toyota Hilux regaining the top spot in May.

After the Ranger dislodged the Hilux from its throne in April for the first time in several years, the Hilux hit back with 2,798 units sold last month to become the country’s best-selling bakkie again and top seller overall, according to figures released by motor industry body Naamsa on Thursday.

The Ranger posted 2,104 sales to place second overall, but the blue oval bakkie had the consolation of being crowned Car of the Year by the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists on Thursday night, the first time a pickup has earned the title.

Toyota was the country’s favourite brand again last month and other good sellers apart from the Hilux were the Corolla Cross, Hi-Ace and Starlet, which each sold more than 1,000 units. The new-generation Urban Cruiser, a larger and more expensive vehicle than its predecessor, also got off to a good start with 713 sales for the month.

Volkswagen was the second most popular brand, led by sales of the Polo Vivo, which was the best selling passenger car overall, ahead of Suzuki, Hyundai, Ford, Nissan and Chinese brand Haval.

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOP 20 SELLING CARS IN MAY 2023

1. Toyota Hilux — 2,798

2. Ford Ranger — 2,104

3. VW Polo Vivo — 1,876

4. Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,644

5. Isuzu D-Max — 1,555

6. Toyota Hi-Ace — 1,487

7. Toyota Starlet — 1,218

8. Suzuki Swift — 1,178

9. Nissan NP200 — 1,157

10. VW Polo — 1,024

11. Toyota Fortuner — 1,018

12. Hyundai Grand i10 — 976

13. Haval Jolion — 881

14. Chery Tiggo4 Pro — 745

15. Renault Kiger — 720

16. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 713

17. Nissan Magnite — 688

18. Mahinda Scorpio Pikup — 639

19. VW T-Cross — 550

20. Suzuki Baleno — 504

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Ford Ranger crowned South Africa's Car of the Year for 2023

The 2023 SA Car of The Year (COTY) trophy was on Thursday awarded to the new Ford Ranger that launched locally at the end of 2022.
Motoring
15 hours ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Toyota Hilux GR-Sport

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he test drives the Toyota Hilux GR-Sport
Motoring
4 days ago

These were South Africa's best-selling car brands in May

New-vehicle sales were at full throttle last month despite Mzansi's economic woes
Motoring
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Why the Mazda 2 has lost its edge Reviews
  2. These were South Africa's best-selling car brands in May news
  3. New VW Golf R 333 Limited Edition packs a 245kW punch New Models
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Suzuki Grand Vitara Reviews
  5. Ford Ranger crowned South Africa's Car of the Year for 2023 news

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'