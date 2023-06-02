These were South Africa's top 20 selling cars in May

The Ford Ranger’s reign as South Africa’s best-selling new vehicle was short-lived, with the Toyota Hilux regaining the top spot in May.
After the Ranger dislodged the Hilux from its throne in April for the first time in several years, the Hilux hit back with 2,798 units sold last month to become the country’s best-selling bakkie again and top seller overall, according to figures released by motor industry body Naamsa on Thursday.
The Ranger posted 2,104 sales to place second overall, but the blue oval bakkie had the consolation of being crowned Car of the Year by the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists on Thursday night, the first time a pickup has earned the title.
Toyota was the country’s favourite brand again last month and other good sellers apart from the Hilux were the Corolla Cross, Hi-Ace and Starlet, which each sold more than 1,000 units. The new-generation Urban Cruiser, a larger and more expensive vehicle than its predecessor, also got off to a good start with 713 sales for the month.
Volkswagen was the second most popular brand, led by sales of the Polo Vivo, which was the best selling passenger car overall, ahead of Suzuki, Hyundai, Ford, Nissan and Chinese brand Haval.
SOUTH AFRICA'S TOP 20 SELLING CARS IN MAY 2023
1. Toyota Hilux — 2,798
2. Ford Ranger — 2,104
3. VW Polo Vivo — 1,876
4. Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,644
5. Isuzu D-Max — 1,555
6. Toyota Hi-Ace — 1,487
7. Toyota Starlet — 1,218
8. Suzuki Swift — 1,178
9. Nissan NP200 — 1,157
10. VW Polo — 1,024
11. Toyota Fortuner — 1,018
12. Hyundai Grand i10 — 976
13. Haval Jolion — 881
14. Chery Tiggo4 Pro — 745
15. Renault Kiger — 720
16. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 713
17. Nissan Magnite — 688
18. Mahinda Scorpio Pikup — 639
19. VW T-Cross — 550
20. Suzuki Baleno — 504
Image: Denis Droppa
