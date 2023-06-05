news

GM boss Barra stands by her bet on autonomous vehicles

05 June 2023 - 09:23 By Reuters
Barra sees a "giant growth opportunity" in GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle unit, and predicts personal self-driving cars will be on the market before the end of the decade.
Image: Nic Antaya/Getty Images

General Motors chief executive Mary Barra had a message on Friday for investors and rivals who see no profitable future in autonomous vehicles: you're wrong.

Barra told attendees at a Sanford Bernstein conference that she sees a "giant growth opportunity" in GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle unit, and predicted personal self-driving cars would be on the market before the end of the decade.

Barra reiterated a forecast that Cruise could generate $50bn (roughly R977.55bn) a year in annual revenue by 2030.

GM currently is losing money on Cruise at the rate of $2bn (R39.10bn) a year.

Rivals, including Ford and Volkswagen, have pulled the plug on autonomous vehicle efforts as losses mounted.

