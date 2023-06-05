news

Motorists can still expect some relief at the pumps in June, says AA

05 June 2023 - 13:18 By Motoring Reporter and AASA
The Automobile Association says while higher oil prices and the weaker rand are reducing the expected decreases, fuel will still be cheaper in June that it was in May. Stock photo.
The Automobile Association says while higher oil prices and the weaker rand are reducing the expected decreases, fuel will still be cheaper in June that it was in May. Stock photo.
Image: jarun/123rf

While international product prices are edging higher, and the rand remains weak against the US dollar, fuel users in South Africa can still expect relief at the pumps when fuel prices for June are adjusted on Wednesday.

The Automobile Association (AA) says while higher oil prices and the weaker rand are reducing the expected decreases, fuel will still be cheaper in June that it was in May.

“In mid-May we forecast decreases of about R1/l for petrol, about R1.30/l for diesel and around 60c/l for illuminating paraffin. However, the weakening rand against the US dollar, as well as increases to international product prices, have tempered those numbers.

“Based on unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), petrol is now set to decrease by around 70c/l, diesel by around R1/l, and illuminating paraffin by around 40c/l,” the AA said.

Changes to this data are expected before the formal announcement by the department of mineral resources and energy (DMRE) ahead of Wednesday’s adjustment, it said. However, any relief at this stage is welcome.

“Increasing interest rates are adding enormous pressure on already embattled consumers in a weak economy. Many people are struggling to make ends meet and any relief, even if it is slight, will assist consumers.

“The forecast decreases to the price of diesel are especially welcome given that this fuel accounts for significant input costs across all sectors which are often passed on to consumers. A decrease to the price of this fuel is therefore welcome and timely.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Fuel prices set to drop in June, says AA

Despite recent rand weakness, the fuel outlook for June remains positive, with significant reductions in all fuels likely in June.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Deregulating SA’s fuel price put on hold

The DA’s campaign to make fuel cheaper by deregulating the price has been put on hold until 2024.
Motoring
1 week ago

Breaking down the high price of fuel in South Africa

Petrol users across South Africa are paying about R1.50 a litre more for fuel in May than at the same time last year.
Motoring
1 week ago

DStv, gym and medical aid: here are the things South Africans are giving up to make ends meet

Online research company InfoQuest conducted a survey asking 300 nationally-representative consumers what policies or contracts they cancelled over ...
News
4 days ago

Nigeria's main labour federation to strike over fuel subsidy removal

Nigeria's main labour union said on Friday it plans to go on strike from Wednesday to protest against a tripling of fuel prices in what would be the ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R200,000 City Blitz becomes South Africa's cheapest electric car New Models
  2. These were South Africa's top 20 selling cars in May news
  3. Ford Ranger crowned South Africa's Car of the Year for 2023 news
  4. New Fiat Topolino is a super cute EV you'll want to own New Models
  5. REVIEW | Why the Mazda 2 has lost its edge Reviews

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'