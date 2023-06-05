news

This is how much it costs to lease a new Toyota Vitz for 12 months with Kinto One

05 June 2023 - 19:27 By Motoring Staff
The Kinto One introductory offer is R2,999 per month for 12 months (18,000km) on a Toyota Vitz 1.0 manual.
Image: Supplied

Toyota has launched its new “Kinto One” vehicle leasing service in South Africa with a special introductory offer on its Vitz hatchback that came to market earlier this year.

A pay-for-use mobility solution designed to make driving a new car more affordable, Kinto One combines the use of a Toyota with its service and maintenance in one monthly payment with no additional hidden fees when the vehicle is returned at the end of the contract. It is also flexible, meaning the monthly mileage and contract period can be amended at any point during the contract. 

The monthly subscription fee also covers vehicle wi-fi and telematics, a SVR tracking device, licensing and registration as well as the Kinto protect limited liability waiver, which offers customers peace of mind in the event of an accident or theft.

“With the launch of the Vitz in May and as part of Toyota’s vision to evolve from vehicle manufacturing into a mobility company providing all services related to mobility around the world, we are excited to announce the Kinto Vitz offering to support sales effective [from] June 1,” said Kinto South Africa sales and marketing GM Slade Thompson. 

The introductory offer is R2,999 per month for 12 months (18,000km) on a Toyota Vitz 1.0 manual. More information click on the Toyota South Africa website.

