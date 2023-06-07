He had recorded his fastest ever lap earlier on Tuesday on his way to 20th place in the Superstock race.
“Raul was the fastest Spaniard ever to have lapped the TT course,” organisers said.
The TT races have been run since 1907 and the event ranks as one of the most dangerous in motorsport.
Six competitors died last year and Torras Martinez was the 267th fatality in the history of the event.
Spanish rider Martinez dies at Isle of Man TT
Image: @ttracesofficial / Instagram
Spanish motorcycle rider Raul Torras Martinez died in a crash during the Isle of Man TT races on Tuesday night, organisers said.
They said the 46-year-old was killed during the first Supertwin race and on the third and final lap between the 16th and 17th mile markers.
Torras Martinez was an experienced TT competitor, making his debut on the island in 2017 and competing in 21 races.
He had recorded his fastest ever lap earlier on Tuesday on his way to 20th place in the Superstock race.
“Raul was the fastest Spaniard ever to have lapped the TT course,” organisers said.
The TT races have been run since 1907 and the event ranks as one of the most dangerous in motorsport.
Six competitors died last year and Torras Martinez was the 267th fatality in the history of the event.
LeBron James to flag away centenary Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race
Red Bull's Verstappen is ripping through the F1 record books
Kyle Busch storms to victory at Enjoy Illinois 300
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos