news

International News

Jaguar Land Rover morphs into JLR

08 June 2023 - 09:40
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
Jaguar Land Rover, now JLR, has incorporated its four models in a house of brands. Pictures: SUPPLIED
Jaguar Land Rover, now JLR, has incorporated its four models in a house of brands. Pictures: SUPPLIED

Jaguar Land Rover has unveiled its new corporate identity after the decision to separate its brands.

Jaguar, Range Rover, Discovery and Defender will become individual marques in a house of brands organisation, though they continue to be sold alongside one another. The new brand identity eschews the “Jaguar Land Rover” mouthful in favour of a simpler “JLR”. 

Previously, the company logo was the green Land Rover crest, which has changed only four times since 1948, with the Jaguar leaper — an ornamental icon that eventually disappeared from the cars' bonnets in 2005 due to pedestrian safety concerns. It lives on as a badge in modern Jaguar vehicles. 

“It is exciting to unveil a new identity for our company as part of our house of brands approach. I’m confident this illustrates JLR’s ambition in the modern luxury space,” JLR CEO Adrian Mardell said. 

“This is the next chapter of ourReimagine’ journey to become a modern luxury business. The new JLR identity will bring clarity to our clients and act as a unifier for our four distinct British brands,” said JLR chief creative officer Gerry McGovern.

The new Range Rover Sport SV is the latest addition to JLR's house of brands.
The new Range Rover Sport SV is the latest addition to JLR's house of brands.

New models

JLR, which is owned by India's Tata Motors, recently announced a Range Rover Sport SV powered by a 4.4twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid V8 petrol engine. It develops 467kW and 750Nm, good for a 0-100km/h sprint in 3.7 seconds and top speed of 290km/h.

The company will also invest £15bn (R356.6bn) over the next five years to develop electric vehicles and promised a new electric Jaguar in 2025.

Jaguar Land Rover South Africa spokesperson Nomaswazi Nkosi said the local transition to the new brand identity will happen over the coming months.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Tesla rides tech rally to seven-month high as good news piles up

Tesla shares jumped to a seven-month high Wednesday, riding on the insatiable investor appetite for mega-cap tech stocks and a string of recent ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Lucid gearing up to enter the Chinese market

US luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid is preparing to enter the world's largest auto market, its head of China operations Zhu Jiang said on Thursday.
Motoring
4 hours ago

Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 plays leading role in 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

In an exciting return to the big screen, 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' promises to captivate moviegoers worldwide with its action-packed ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africa loses bid to host F1 over its ‘friendship with Russia’ news
  2. Petrol and diesel prices to drop on Wednesday news
  3. R200,000 City Blitz becomes South Africa's cheapest electric car New Models
  4. New York City sues Hyundai, Kia over vehicle thefts news
  5. This is how much it costs to lease a new Toyota Vitz for 12 months with Kinto ... news

Latest Videos

'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...
'The mayor is not well': SOTC debate postponed