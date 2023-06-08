news

Lucid gearing up to enter the Chinese market

08 June 2023 - 07:54 By Reuters
Lucid, like its peers, is battling mounting losses and tightening cash reserves amid recession fears and a price war sparked by market leader Tesla.
Lucid, like its peers, is battling mounting losses and tightening cash reserves amid recession fears and a price war sparked by market leader Tesla.
Image: Lucid

US luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid is preparing to enter the world's largest auto market, its head of China operations Zhu Jiang said on Thursday.

Lucid will sell imported cars in China while also considering local production in the country, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorised to speak with media.

Zhu confirmed to Reuters that the company was preparing to enter the Chinese market. He declined to comment on any plans for local production.

The auto industry veteran previously worked at Jidu Motor, the EV arm of local technology giant Baidu, and before that was Ford Motor's Mach-E project leader in China.

Lucid last week said it planned to raise about $3bn (R57.2bn) through a stock offering, nearly two-thirds of which will come from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Zhu said the funding would help Lucid “bring the advanced EV technology and product experience to the industry and users globally at a faster pace.”

“China is also looking forward to it,” he said.

Lucid, like its peers, is battling mounting losses and tightening cash reserves amid recession fears and a price war sparked by market leader Tesla.

The company last month trimmed its 2023 production forecast and reported lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue, with CEO Peter Rawlinson citing rising interest rates as a challenge to the market.

In the US, it has largely shied away from lowering prices on its Air luxury sedan that starts at $87,400 (R1.7m).

AM radio fights back after getting the boot from Tesla and other EVs

Carmakers moving into an electric future are locked in a battle with broadcasters concerned about the potential loss of an aged and fading ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New York City sues Hyundai, Kia over vehicle thefts

New York City on Tuesday sued Hyundai and Kia, accusing the South Korean automakers of negligence and creating a public nuisance by selling vehicles ...
Motoring
1 day ago

VW's joint venture with SAIC modifies Shanghai plant for EV production

Volkswagen's Chinese joint venture with SAIC has transformed one of its plants in Shanghai for production, research and development of electric ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. South Africa loses bid to host F1 over its ‘friendship with Russia’ news
  2. Petrol and diesel prices to drop on Wednesday news
  3. R200,000 City Blitz becomes South Africa's cheapest electric car New Models
  4. New York City sues Hyundai, Kia over vehicle thefts news
  5. This is how much it costs to lease a new Toyota Vitz for 12 months with Kinto ... news

Latest Videos

'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...
'The mayor is not well': SOTC debate postponed