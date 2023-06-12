news

Ford Mustang driver behind bars for speeding at 162km/h in 80km/h zone

12 June 2023 - 11:00
Eight speedsters were arrested in Gauteng at the weekend.
Image: 123rf/LAY HONG KOH

A Ford Mustang driver who clocked more than 160km/h in an 80km/h zone is among the eight motorists arrested in Midrand at the weekend.  

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the high-speed unit conducted enforcement on the R55 and Maxwell Drive in Waterfall, Midrand.  

Eight motorists were arrested for driving over the speed limit.  

The highest speed recorded was 162km/h in an 80km/h zone by a silver Ford Mustang driven by a male. 

“Driving at excessive speeds is extremely dangerous as it can lead to serious and fatal accidents on the road,” said Fihla.  

“The suspects were arrested and detained at Midrand police station. They are all due to appear at the Midrand magistrate's court during the week.”

TimesLIVE

