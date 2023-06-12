How EVs are offering foreign carmakers a second chance in India

India’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs) is giving carmakers whose conventional petrol cars have failed to make a mark a second chance.
High taxes, price-conscious consumers and tricky logistical issues have made it tough for many foreign carmakers to thrive in one of Asia’s biggest economies. They’ve found it difficult to loosen the grip of players such as Maruti Suzuki, a household name since the 1980s thanks to its iconic Maruti 800 that became the first affordable car for the masses.
But with the advent of EVs, firms such as MG, the local unit of China’s SAIC, Renault, Nissan and Volkswagen may gain a better foothold.
While MG controls just a fraction of the passenger vehicle market, last month it announced ambitious plans to grab a share of the budding EV space, expecting to derive about three-quarters of its sales in India from electric cars by 2028 via the launch of four to five new models, most of them pure electric.
MG is also building a second factory to make EVs, with an investment of 50bn rupees (R11.23bn) that would increase its combined production output in India to 300,000 cars a year and constructing a battery assembly unit in the western state of Gujarat. On top of that, it plans to dilute its 100% shareholding of its local unit with the aim of having it majority-owned by an Indian firm in two to four years.
Other international carmakers that already have a chunk of the Indian car market are taking advantage of the EV shift to expand their presence.
In May, Hyundai said it will invest 200bn rupees (R44.9bn) in an EV ecosystem in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. That will involve setting up a battery pack assembly with an annual capacity of 178,000 units, installing 100 charging stations on major highways and introducing new electric models by 2032.
Global companies’ interest may galvanise India’s slow EV shift.
EV sales were just 49,800 units last year, accounting for 1.3% of the 3.8-million passenger vehicles sold, according to BloombergNEF. The higher cost of EVs vs internal combustion engine (ICE) cars and few public charging spots have slowed adoption. BNEF, in its latest long-term EV outlook, lumps India into the “late” category when looking at the possibility of achieving a full phase-out of ICE car sales by 2038, noting it’s not on track for net zero emissions in the passenger car segment by 2050.
As US-China trade tensions mount, global carmakers are revisiting India for its vast growth potential and as an alternative manufacturing base. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using shifting geopolitics to lure companies with cash incentives, encouraging them to make everything from smartphones to semiconductors.
Europe’s largest carmaker Volkswagen is an example. It’s reportedly planning to electrify 30% of its passenger vehicle line-up in India by the end of this decade and potentially launch its first electric car, the ID.4, there next year.
Tesla, after a long standoff, also appears to be softening, with senior executives visiting India last month to discuss the possible local sourcing of components. They also spoke to federal government officials about incentives in a bid to diversify Tesla’s supply chain beyond China, people familiar with the matter said.
Renault and Nissan are also planning to invest about $600m (R11.1bn) in India to expand their car line-up, including two electric models, in addition to decarbonising a manufacturing plant in Chennai.
It won’t be an easy road, but considering many local carmakers (except perhaps Tata) have yet to embrace EVs in a meaningful way the foreigners stand a fighting chance.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
How EVs are offering foreign carmakers a second chance in India
Image: John Keeble/Getty Images
India’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs) is giving carmakers whose conventional petrol cars have failed to make a mark a second chance.
High taxes, price-conscious consumers and tricky logistical issues have made it tough for many foreign carmakers to thrive in one of Asia’s biggest economies. They’ve found it difficult to loosen the grip of players such as Maruti Suzuki, a household name since the 1980s thanks to its iconic Maruti 800 that became the first affordable car for the masses.
But with the advent of EVs, firms such as MG, the local unit of China’s SAIC, Renault, Nissan and Volkswagen may gain a better foothold.
While MG controls just a fraction of the passenger vehicle market, last month it announced ambitious plans to grab a share of the budding EV space, expecting to derive about three-quarters of its sales in India from electric cars by 2028 via the launch of four to five new models, most of them pure electric.
MG is also building a second factory to make EVs, with an investment of 50bn rupees (R11.23bn) that would increase its combined production output in India to 300,000 cars a year and constructing a battery assembly unit in the western state of Gujarat. On top of that, it plans to dilute its 100% shareholding of its local unit with the aim of having it majority-owned by an Indian firm in two to four years.
Other international carmakers that already have a chunk of the Indian car market are taking advantage of the EV shift to expand their presence.
In May, Hyundai said it will invest 200bn rupees (R44.9bn) in an EV ecosystem in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. That will involve setting up a battery pack assembly with an annual capacity of 178,000 units, installing 100 charging stations on major highways and introducing new electric models by 2032.
Global companies’ interest may galvanise India’s slow EV shift.
EV sales were just 49,800 units last year, accounting for 1.3% of the 3.8-million passenger vehicles sold, according to BloombergNEF. The higher cost of EVs vs internal combustion engine (ICE) cars and few public charging spots have slowed adoption. BNEF, in its latest long-term EV outlook, lumps India into the “late” category when looking at the possibility of achieving a full phase-out of ICE car sales by 2038, noting it’s not on track for net zero emissions in the passenger car segment by 2050.
As US-China trade tensions mount, global carmakers are revisiting India for its vast growth potential and as an alternative manufacturing base. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using shifting geopolitics to lure companies with cash incentives, encouraging them to make everything from smartphones to semiconductors.
Europe’s largest carmaker Volkswagen is an example. It’s reportedly planning to electrify 30% of its passenger vehicle line-up in India by the end of this decade and potentially launch its first electric car, the ID.4, there next year.
Tesla, after a long standoff, also appears to be softening, with senior executives visiting India last month to discuss the possible local sourcing of components. They also spoke to federal government officials about incentives in a bid to diversify Tesla’s supply chain beyond China, people familiar with the matter said.
Renault and Nissan are also planning to invest about $600m (R11.1bn) in India to expand their car line-up, including two electric models, in addition to decarbonising a manufacturing plant in Chennai.
It won’t be an easy road, but considering many local carmakers (except perhaps Tata) have yet to embrace EVs in a meaningful way the foreigners stand a fighting chance.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
MORE:
Poland to take 2035 fossil fuel car ban to top EU court
Tesla’s shrewdest product is proving to be its charging network
BYD launches new Fang Cheng Bao ‘Formula Leopard’ range
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos