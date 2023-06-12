news

Poland to take 2035 fossil fuel car ban to top EU court

12 June 2023 - 13:13 By Reuters
Poland will within days appeal against EU rules to end the sale of fossil fuel cars across the bloc from 2035, the country's climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: ©robson309/123RF.COM

Poland will appeal against European Union rules to end the sale of fossil fuel cars across the bloc from 2035 to the top EU court within days, the country's climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Monday.

A package of EU regulations approved earlier this year aims at launching a new carbon market to rein in emissions from buildings and transport, cutting carbon emissions from passenger cars and vans to zero from 2035.

Poland has been the only country consistently opposing the proposal and voted against the rules, arguing they lacked a proper analysis of market and social consequences of the ban.

"We don't agree with this and other documents from the 'Fit for 55' package and we're bringing this to the European Court of Justice. I hope other countries will join," Moskwa told Radio Zet on Monday.

"We will file the motion in the coming days."

