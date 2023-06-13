news

Clarkson delivers 1,000 beers by tractor to Alpine F1 team

13 June 2023 - 08:03 By Reuters
Television personality and celebrity farmer Jeremy Clarkson fulfilled a promise to the Alpine Formula One team on Monday by turning up at the factory on a Lamborghini tractor laden with 1,000 beers.
Image: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hawkstone

Former Top Gear presenter Clarkson, whose farming documentary series is a hit on Amazon, promised on Twitter to buy everyone a pint of his locally produced beer if Esteban Ocon finished on the podium at last month's Monaco Grand Prix.

The tweet had reached 5.5-million views by Monday.

The Frenchman finished third and was at the Enstone factory as Clarkson literally delivered on his word from the back of a trailer.

"Some say he wouldn’t deliver on his Tweet to buy 1,000 beers. And that he wouldn’t turn up on his tractor. All we know is, he’s called @JeremyClarkson," Alpine said on social media, alluding to one of the Briton's Top Gear catchphrases.

"Never drink and tweet, because I’ve really done myself over here," Clarkson told the team staff.

