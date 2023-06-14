news

BYD reopens two Hong Kong showrooms after vandalism

14 June 2023 - 08:30 By Reuters
Two BYD showrooms and a service centre in Hong Kong were daubed with red paint while a car rammed into the roller shutter at its Yuen Long showroom in the early hours on Monday, causing damage.
Chinese carmaker BYD has restarted operations at two showrooms and a service centre in Hong Kong after they were vandalised earlier this week, BYD's sole agent said in a notice on its website on Wednesday.

Restoration work on another showroom in the outlying district of Yuen Long in the New Territories was expected to be completed by the end of the week, BYD's Hong Kong sole agent JC Motor said.

"The incidents have been reported to the police and we will cooperate with the investigation and will await the conclusion from the police," JC Motor said in the notice.

Its showrooms in the districts of Wan Chai on Hong Kong island and Tsim Sha Tsui in Kowloon, as well as its service centre in Tin Shui Wai in the New Territories, had resumed normal operations, it said.

JC Motor did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the cause and impact of the vandalism.

Two BYD showrooms and a service centre in Hong Kong were daubed with red paint, while a car rammed into the roller shutter at its Yuen Long showroom in the early hours on Monday, causing damage, police told Reuters.

The incident was under investigation, they said.

