The research revealed that Canada had the best prices overall, with six out of the nine models cheapest in that country. They were the Toyota Corolla, Mazda 3, Mazda CX-5, Mitsubishi Outlander, Subaru Forester and Jeep Grand Cherokee.
At the other end of the scale, South Africa was the most expensive for the Mitsubishi Outlander, Toyota Corolla and the Honda Civic.
In spite of the economic challenges facing local consumers, South Africa’s new-vehicle sales have grown in 2023. Year-to-date, total new-vehicle sales of 218,869 units are 3.0% higher than in last year’s matching period.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
SA fares worst in car-affordability study
SA has the worst car price to disposable income ratio in a Compare The Market study of seven countries
Image: Supplied
SA has the worst car price to disposable income ratio, followed by Colombia and Australia, according to a study by Compare The Market Australia on how car prices differ around the world.
The US has the best car price to disposable income ratio, followed by Canada and New Zealand, in the survey of nine vehicle models and seven countries by the online comparison service.
According to the study it takes nearly eight years for the average South African to save for a Jeep Grand Cherokee 3.6 4x4 Limited compared to 0.8 years in the US and 1.2 years in Canada.
The research reveals that South Africans need nearly three years to put aside money to afford a Ford Ranger, Toyota Corolla or Mazda CX-5, compared to less than a year for most of the other countries surveyed.
Image: Supplied
Compare The Market Australia gathered car prices for the latest models from the car brand websites in seven different countries and compared them to see who is paying the most and the least for their new car.
Average disposable income data was sourced from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Better Life Index. Car prices in each country were divided by the annual average disposable income to create a car price to disposable income ratio.
The Toyota Hilux and Honda Civic were not available in all countries explored, so the closest equivalent models — the Toyota Tacoma for Canada and the US and the Honda City in Colombia — were used instead. In New Zealand and Colombia, only hybrid versions of the new Toyota Corolla were available.
Compare the Market’s analysis gathers prices from official car brand websites in each country, then converts from their local currency into US dollars. The prices didn’t include additional on-road costs associated with purchasing a new vehicle.
Image: Supplied
The research revealed that Canada had the best prices overall, with six out of the nine models cheapest in that country. They were the Toyota Corolla, Mazda 3, Mazda CX-5, Mitsubishi Outlander, Subaru Forester and Jeep Grand Cherokee.
At the other end of the scale, South Africa was the most expensive for the Mitsubishi Outlander, Toyota Corolla and the Honda Civic.
In spite of the economic challenges facing local consumers, South Africa’s new-vehicle sales have grown in 2023. Year-to-date, total new-vehicle sales of 218,869 units are 3.0% higher than in last year’s matching period.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Buying-down trend sees premium car brands knocked out of top 10
Ford Ranger to take on Toyota Hilux in Dakar Rally from 2024
These were South Africa's top 20 selling cars in May
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos