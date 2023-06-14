news

Stellantis says it is evaluating Tesla's charging standard

14 June 2023 - 08:57 By Reuters
Carmaker Stellantis said it continues to evaluate Tesla's charging standard after Ford and General Motors said they were adopting it.
Carmaker Stellantis said it continues to evaluate Tesla's charging standard after Ford and General Motors said they were adopting it.
Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Carmaker Stellantis said on Tuesday it continues to evaluate Tesla's charging standard after Ford and General Motors said they were adopting it.

"We continue to evaluate the NACS standard and look forward to discussing more in the future," Stellantis told Reuters, referring to Tesla's charging design, the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

"Our focus is to provide the customer the best charging experience possible. Our Free2Move Charge brand will offer seamless, simple solutions whether at home or on-the-go through partnerships with charging providers," it said.

GM said last week it would join Ford in adopting Tesla's previously proprietary NACS, which is set to dominate about 60% of the US EV market with the partnerships.

A flurry of electric vehicle charging equipment makers subsequently said they would offer chargers with Tesla's connector, adding momentum to the NACS in a charging standard war.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during a conference in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday that opening up its exclusive charging networks "might be actually competitive disadvantage", but doing so would "help the rest of the industry".

"I think it’s morally right, but [whether] it’s financially smart remains to be seen," he said.

In the meantime, he said Tesla does not expect to produce its Semi electric trucks in large volume until sometime next year because of the need to ensure a sufficient battery supply for the model, which uses larger batteries than a passenger car.

In December  Musk delivered the long-delayed Semi to PepsiCo without offering updated forecasts for the truck's pricing, production plans or how much cargo it could haul. Musk previously said Tesla would aim to produce 50,000 trucks in 2024. 

READ MORE:

Tesla bumps up Model Y pricing in US

Tesla increased the price of its Model Y electric vehicle in the US slightly on Tuesday, according to its website.
Motoring
1 hour ago

Porsche is the world’s most valuable luxury brand

German sports car firm beats Louis Vuitton and Chanel in the rankings compiled by Brand Finance
Motoring
17 hours ago

Tesla taps brakes on job ads after Musk clamps down on hiring

Tesla has tapped the brakes on aggressive job advertising in recent weeks since CEO Elon Musk directed executives to obtain his sign off on all new ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Toyota to face governance challenge at shareholder meeting

Toyota faces an unprecedented challenge at its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, with some pension funds voting against Chairman Akio Toyoda ...
Motoring
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Drag Race: Ford Raptor vs Volkswagen Golf R Features
  2. Ford Mustang driver behind bars for speeding at 162km/h in 80km/h zone news
  3. Pain at the pump: tracking the price of petrol news
  4. REVIEW | BMW 320d offers driving thrills without the thirst Reviews
  5. SPORTS SALOON SHOOT-OUT | 2023 BMW M340i VS Mercedes-AMG C43 Features

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video