Tesla increased the price of its Model Y electric vehicle in the US slightly on Tuesday, according to its website.
The company increased the price of the variant by $250 (roughly R4,658), bringing it to $47,740 (roughly R889,639), the website showed, while the prices for the other variants remained unchanged in the US.
This is the third price hike for the Model Y since April 19, when Tesla last cut prices for some of its cars in the country.
In May, the company had increased the price of its Model S, X and Y vehicles by low single-digit percentages.
Tesla has been slashing prices globally since January seeking to drive volumes. CEO Elon Musk had said the company was willing to sacrifice margins for sales volume but was also looking to raise back prices where it can.
Even after Tuesday's price hike, the price of the Model Y remains 4.5% below the price before it was slashed earlier in April.
Tesla bumps up Model Y pricing in US
Image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Tesla increased the price of its Model Y electric vehicle in the US slightly on Tuesday, according to its website.
The company increased the price of the variant by $250 (roughly R4,658), bringing it to $47,740 (roughly R889,639), the website showed, while the prices for the other variants remained unchanged in the US.
This is the third price hike for the Model Y since April 19, when Tesla last cut prices for some of its cars in the country.
In May, the company had increased the price of its Model S, X and Y vehicles by low single-digit percentages.
Tesla has been slashing prices globally since January seeking to drive volumes. CEO Elon Musk had said the company was willing to sacrifice margins for sales volume but was also looking to raise back prices where it can.
Even after Tuesday's price hike, the price of the Model Y remains 4.5% below the price before it was slashed earlier in April.
READ MORE:
Porsche is the world’s most valuable luxury brand
Tesla taps brakes on job ads after Musk clamps down on hiring
What are solid-state batteries and how can they revolutionise next-gen EVs?
Tesla’s shrewdest product is proving to be its charging network
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos