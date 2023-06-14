news

Tesla bumps up Model Y pricing in US

14 June 2023 - 08:58 By Reuters
Tesla slightly increased the price of its Model Y electric vehicle in the US on Tuesday, according to its website.
Image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Tesla increased the price of its Model Y electric vehicle in the US slightly on Tuesday, according to its website.

The company increased the price of the variant by $250 (roughly R4,658), bringing it to $47,740 (roughly R889,639), the website showed, while the prices for the other variants remained unchanged in the US.

This is the third price hike for the Model Y since April 19, when Tesla last cut prices for some of its cars in the country.

In May, the company had increased the price of its Model S, X and Y vehicles by low single-digit percentages.

Tesla has been slashing prices globally since January seeking to drive volumes. CEO Elon Musk had said the company was willing to sacrifice margins for sales volume but was also looking to raise back prices where it can.

Even after Tuesday's price hike, the price of the Model Y remains 4.5% below the price before it was slashed earlier in April.

