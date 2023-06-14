Volkswagen sees €10bn jump in earnings from 2026

Volkswagen’s namesake brand plans to deliver a sustained boost in earnings of about €10bn (R197.3bn) in 2026 as part of a plan to lower costs and increase profits as the carmaker transitions to electric cars.
The company aims to more than double profitability at its VW brand to 6.5%, the latest in a long line of attempts to improve returns, the VW board and workers council said on Wednesday. The programme aims to streamline its model range and make development and production more efficient.
CEO Oliver Blume is seeking to boost returns at the Golf and Tiguan maker, which has been hampered by bloated processes, high development spending and internal competition. Blume’s plans will be implemented in “close consultation” with employee representatives and should be in force by October.
As part of the plans, VW will pool production across more brands, with its main plant in Wolfsburg potentially lowering capacity, a person familiar with the matter said. The site at one point was on course for output of 1-million cars.
With the switch to making electric vehicles requiring fewer workers, VW may cut or reduce some shifts in factories. So far, VW isn’t planning job cuts with a large number of retiring workers likely to suffice to reduce the workforce.
VW brand head Thomas Schäfer said VW plans to focus more on volume models, discontinuing lower-volume vehicles such as the VW Arteon.
While VW continues to deliver strong profits, pushing through deeper changes at the car-making behemoth have become central for Blume in the wrenching switch to EVs and increasing competition in China, its biggest market. The company’s rolling five-year spending plan has ballooned to €180bn (R3.2-trillion) due to spending on software, EVs and turning around a market share slide in China.
Image: Maja Hitij/Getty Images
